EXCLUSIVE: Why a Secret 'Bitter Feud' is Being Waged By 'Egomaniac' Vin Diesel and His 'Longtime Action Movie Nemesis' Keanu Reeves
Egomaniac Vin Diesel is blaming longtime nemesis Keanu Reeves after losing a close pal to the John Wick star, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The rival action stars' feud has been brewing for years, but according to Hollywood insiders, the Fast and the Furious baldie has gone nuclear over longtime collaborator Justin Lin's "defection" to team Keanu.
In 2022, the 53-year-old director enraged Diesel when he abruptly quit Fast X days after production had started.
But it was last month's announcement the filmmaker would be directing Reeves's comic flick BRZRKR that sent Diesel into a full-scale meltdown, said a source.
"Vin feels betrayed, and he blames Keanu," our source said – with the insider adding the timing couldn't be worse for the action star.
They went on: "The Fast and the Furious is failing as a franchise and Vin is already spiraling. When people close to Vin found out Keanu had managed to enlist Justin to come aboard and develop a series of films with him, they all worried how he'd react.
"Justin and Vin were for many years as close as you can possibly get, so this is very personal for him."
Even though Diesel, 57, is now gunning to lure Lin back, it's "unlikely" he'll win out over 60-year-old Reeves, our source predicted.
They added: "Keanu has always been impressed with Justin, but Keanu's rivalry with Vin over the last 20 years prevented him from collaborating with Justin until he and Vin finally broke things off.
"Keanu's patience has paid off because he and Justin are getting along incredibly well and their planned movie franchise BRZRKR has some momentum and the makings of yet another hit film series for Keanu.
"Plus, Keanu is just a really good people-person and doesn't have these fallings-out that Vin has become famous for over the last several years. And the feeling is that Justin is glad to be free and he's not looking back."
Reps for both actors said there's no truth to rumors of a feud and deny they are harboring any ill feelings.
Diesel's rep insisted: "Vin loves Keanu."