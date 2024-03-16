Vin Diesel 'Furious' at 'Fast 11' Producers for Pumping the Breaks on His $250 Million Budget Dreams: Report

According to insiders, the days of bloated-budget blockbusters for Diesel, 56, are over — especially since 2023's Fast X barely turned a profit.

"Universal execs are begging Vin to figure out how to make this movie substantially cheaper," a source dished to the National Enquirer.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.