Vin Diesel 'Furious' at 'Fast 11' Producers for Pumping the Breaks on His $250 Million Budget Dreams: Report
Actor-producer Vin Diesel is reportedly furious movie bosses are putting the brakes on the $250 million budget he wants for Fast 11, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fast 11 is the final film in the Fast & Furious franchise.
According to insiders, the days of bloated-budget blockbusters for Diesel, 56, are over — especially since 2023's Fast X barely turned a profit.
"Universal execs are begging Vin to figure out how to make this movie substantially cheaper," a source dished to the National Enquirer.
Turning down the production level for the final Fast movie is allegedly a challenge for the 56-year-old star, who has now taken his plight to social media.
Insiders alleged Diesel "wants to make the biggest Fast movie ever and he's taking his case to the fans with his social media updates."
"It's a clever strategy, but he's alienating the executives who made him rich," the source noted.
Universal reportedly wants him to ditch pricey guest stars, including Jason Statham and John Cena, although Jason Momoa has to come back because of Fast X's cliffhanger.
"Vin has to prove to the studio that fans will show up in huge numbers" to witness the end of the saga, the source said.
Diesel took to Instagram in late February to drum up support for the final Fast movie and thank fans for their loyalty to the franchise.
"Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting…," Diesel captioned the post.
"While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound."
"Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen," Diesel concluded the heartfelt caption. "This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together. Hope to make you proud!"
Support from fans poured in, with the comment section filled with well-wishes for the actor and movie.