Victoria Beckham Steps Out With Spice Girls for First Time Amid Brooklyn Family Drama

Victoria Beckham steps out with her Spice Girls bandmates amid Brooklyn Beckham family tensions.

Jan. 25 2026, Published 11:25 a.m. ET

Victoria Beckham stepped out with her Spice Girls bandmates for the first time since her family drama with son Brooklyn made headlines, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The designer joined Melanie Chisholm, Emma Bunton, and Geri Halliwell for a night out celebrating more than 30 years of friendship.

'30 Years of Friendship'

The gathering appeared to be held in honor of Bunton, with Chisholm sharing the snap on Instagram and reflecting on their decades-long bond.

"The most beautiful night celebrating our @emmaleebunton over 30 years of friendship, love you all more than ever 💖," she wrote.

Chisholm and Beckham opted for dark, tailored looks, while their former bandmates leaned into softer tones.

Beckham herself kept things understated but affectionate, commenting on the post to express her love for her former bandmates.

"Love u so much xx," she commented.

'In Bits'

The outing comes as attention has swirled around the Beckham family following Brooklyn's emotional social media statement, which sparked widespread speculation about tensions behind the scenes.

While Victoria has remained largely silent on the situation, her latest appearance suggests she's leaning on longtime friendships amid the scrutiny.

An insider revealed the former Spice Girl was "in bits" after her oldest son shared his grievances in a six-page Instagram Story.

They also claimed she first became aware of the allegations at the same time as the public.

'Back in a Minute'

Despite everything that has happened between the Beckhams, the source said the family would take Brooklyn "back in a minute."

"They are afraid of losing their son and would take him back in a minute. They are a close family, too. Just in a different way than Nicola's family is. They love Brooklyn and are horrified about everything," a source told People.

The Beckhams have chosen to stay quiet about the allegations so they don't escalate an already fiery situation.

"David and Victoria believe time will heal this. They know over time that Brooklyn will come back. They can't really do anything until then," a second source explained.

'Like a Daughter'

Brooklyn sent shockwaves through the family after he suggested that his parents had meddled in his marriage to Nicola Peltz and were more focused on their public image than on repairing their relationship with him.

One source said the comments cut especially deep for Victoria, who believed she had made every effort to embrace Nicola from the start.

"Victoria feels betrayed," an insider said, adding that the designer had welcomed Nicola "like a daughter," only to feel that her attempts to build a close bond were ultimately dismissed.

