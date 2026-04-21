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Home > Exclusives > Victoria Beckham
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EXCLUSIVE: Posh Pressing for Peace Talks — Victoria Beckham Begging Estranged Boy Brooklyn's Wife Nicola Peltz for Family Saving Sit-Down

picture of Brooklyn Beckham, Nicole peltz and Victoria Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Backham has been dubbed 'brutal and bratty' for snubbing family birthdays, including his mom, Victoria.

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April 21 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Heartsick Victoria Beckham desperately wants a face-to-face showdown with daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz in a bid to reconnect with estranged son Brooklyn Beckham, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While her hubby, David Beckham, hates the idea, insiders claimed the former Posh Spice would even jet to Los Angeles for the powwow with her nemesis.

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Victoria Heartbroken Over Brooklyn Feud

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Photo of Brooklyn Beckham
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham has ignored his family's birthdays on social media, but continues to gush over wife,

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"Victoria accepts the fact that the ball is in Nicola's court. It's clear she's calling the shots with Brooklyn. If it takes negotiating with Nicola to end this feud with Brooklyn, then Victoria is prepared to do it," an insider said.

"She's absolutely heartbroken about how things have turned out with Brooklyn. She cries about the situation every day. The happy pictures she shares on social media don't tell the real story. She's crushed."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Brooklyn recently blasted his folks in a blistering rant on his Instagram Stories, announcing: "I do not want to reconcile with my family."

Despite that, Victoria, David, and their younger sons, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, all posted loving birthday wishes to Brooklyn when he turned 27 on March 4.

But insiders claimed the affectionate messages failed to thaw the family feud.

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Determined To Mend Fences

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brooklyn beckham and nicola peltz
Source: MEGA

Brooklyn Beckham and his reps have been in talks to make a reality show featuring the wannabe chef and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

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"Brooklyn and Nicola are disheartened they chose to make public Instagram posts for his birthday," said the source. "These are the exact type of performative public actions that Brooklyn has been trying to put an end to, to no avail.

"Last summer they issued a legal letter to his parents requesting that any correspondence go through lawyers."

Sources revealed Victoria, 51, remains determined to mend fences with the couple, while David, 50, has been discouraging her.

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David Slams Brooklyn’s ‘Immature’ Behavior

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David Beckham opposes Victoria Beckham's efforts to reconcile with son, Brooklyn.
Source: MEGA

David Beckham opposes Victoria Beckham's efforts to reconcile with son, Brooklyn.

"David doesn't want to see Victoria give in to this sort of immature behavior. He's appalled at the way Brooklyn is behaving right now and thinks the last thing they should do is reward it," said an insider.

"But Victoria doesn't care. She's at the point where she's willing to do anything to have her son back in her life. She's convinced that if she and Nicola could just sit down together one-on-one, there might still be a chance to repair the damage."

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