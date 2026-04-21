EXCLUSIVE: Posh Pressing for Peace Talks — Victoria Beckham Begging Estranged Boy Brooklyn's Wife Nicola Peltz for Family Saving Sit-Down

"Victoria accepts the fact that the ball is in Nicola's court. It's clear she's calling the shots with Brooklyn. If it takes negotiating with Nicola to end this feud with Brooklyn, then Victoria is prepared to do it," an insider said.

"She's absolutely heartbroken about how things have turned out with Brooklyn. She cries about the situation every day. The happy pictures she shares on social media don't tell the real story. She's crushed."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Brooklyn recently blasted his folks in a blistering rant on his Instagram Stories, announcing: "I do not want to reconcile with my family."

Despite that, Victoria, David, and their younger sons, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, all posted loving birthday wishes to Brooklyn when he turned 27 on March 4.

But insiders claimed the affectionate messages failed to thaw the family feud.