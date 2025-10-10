Victoria Beckham Reveals her and Husband David's Bedroom Secrets... and the One Essential Item she Uses Between the Sheets

RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Spice Girl , 51, gave an intimate insight into her life with the soccer star, 50, to promote her new Netflix documentary, which was released this week.

Victoria Beckham has opened up about her bedroom secrets with husband David , and names one essential she cannot live without.

Victoria admits she wouldn't be able to sleep without her earplugs.

"What do you think I'm doing it for? It's not to pull a look in bed. He might look like that, but breaking news, even my husband snores. I have to have the earplugs," she added.

"I wear earplugs. I'm like, let me tell you, it ain't for fun, those earplugs."

Victoria said: "He's obviously incredibly good-looking, really smart, very successful. And he's funny as well. But, here's the thing: he snores.

And her partner received a gushing tribute from the fashionista, but she couldn't resist poking fun at how the Inter Miami owner keeps her awake at night.

David's snoring is really bad, says Victoria, but she'll never pack him off to the spare room.

Victoria added she would never consider packing off David into their spare room due to his snoring, claiming that would not be "healthy."

"You don't want to do that," she said. "That's why you've got to do the earplugs. Or embrace the snore, and I can't do that, so just block out the noise."

Earplugs aren't the only item she takes to bed with her.

Victoria explained: "I have my LED mask that I wear every night in bed.

"We don't actually watch that much TV, maybe the occasional series we'll get into – we watched Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King recently and enjoyed that – and then we both like listening to podcasts.

"And of course I read a lot of thrillers in bed, so, you know, David Beckham had better sleep with one eye open…"