Victoria Beckham Reveals her and Husband David's Bedroom Secrets... and the One Essential Item she Uses Between the Sheets
Oct. 10 2025, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Victoria Beckham has opened up about her bedroom secrets with husband David, and names one essential she cannot live without.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the former Spice Girl, 51, gave an intimate insight into her life with the soccer star, 50, to promote her new Netflix documentary, which was released this week.
Victoria Beckham's Complaint About Husband David Revealed
And her partner received a gushing tribute from the fashionista, but she couldn't resist poking fun at how the Inter Miami owner keeps her awake at night.
Victoria said: "He's obviously incredibly good-looking, really smart, very successful. And he's funny as well. But, here's the thing: he snores.
"I wear earplugs. I'm like, let me tell you, it ain't for fun, those earplugs."
"What do you think I'm doing it for? It's not to pull a look in bed. He might look like that, but breaking news, even my husband snores. I have to have the earplugs," she added.
Spare Room? Not A Chance
Victoria added she would never consider packing off David into their spare room due to his snoring, claiming that would not be "healthy."
"You don't want to do that," she said. "That's why you've got to do the earplugs. Or embrace the snore, and I can't do that, so just block out the noise."
Earplugs aren't the only item she takes to bed with her.
Victoria explained: "I have my LED mask that I wear every night in bed.
"We don't actually watch that much TV, maybe the occasional series we'll get into – we watched Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King recently and enjoyed that – and then we both like listening to podcasts.
"And of course I read a lot of thrillers in bed, so, you know, David Beckham had better sleep with one eye open…"
Victoria Gets Personal About Eating Disorder
Victoria also uses her documentary to talk in depth about her eating disorder at length for the first time, admitting it's impacted her entire life.
The ex-singer's weight has been scrutinized ever since she made her name in the British girl band, but never before has she gone into detail about how her being body-shamed led to personal torment, which started way back in her theatre school days.
Victoria explained: "I really started to doubt myself and not like myself, and because I let it affect me, I didn't know what I saw when I looked in the mirror.
"Was I fat? Was I thin? I don't know, you lose all sense of reality. I was just very critical of myself. I didn't like what I saw. I have been everything from porky posh to skinny posh, I mean, it's been a lot, and that's hard.
"I had no control over what was being written about me or the pictures that were being taken, and I suppose I wanted to control that. I could control it with the clothing, and I could control my weight. I was controlling my weight in an incredibly unhealthy way."
She continued: "When you have an eating disorder, you become very good at lying. And I was never honest about it with my parents.
"I never spoke about it publicly, it really affects you. When you're told constantly you're not good enough. And I suppose that's been with me my whole life."