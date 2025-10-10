Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Real Reason Adele is 'Living Like a Hermit,' Despite Fans Being Left Dismayed By Her Vanishing Act

Photo of Adele
Source: MEGA

Adele’s retreat from fame shocked fans as the real reason behind her hermit life was revealed.

Oct. 10 2025

Adele is "living like a hermit" – and insiders tell RadarOnline.com it's now part of her "life plan."

The 37-year-old Hello singer has been keeping an unusually strict low profile for almost a year, sparking growing speculation among fans who have been left wondering why one of the world's most celebrated performers has seemingly disappeared from view.

Choosing Privacy Over Fame

Photo of Adele
Source: MEGA

Adele is 'living like a hermit,' and insiders say it’s now part of her 'life plan.'

Grammy-winning Adele was last seen performing in Las Vegas in November 2024, when she brought her two-year residency Weekends With Adele to an emotional close at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Three months earlier, she had told a tearful Munich audience she was taking an extended break from music, saying: "I will not see you for an incredibly long time. I just need a rest, I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now."

Since then, sightings of Adele have been few and far between. She was briefly photographed at Bruno Mars' Pinky Ring Lounge inside the Bellagio Hotel last month – just half a mile from where she last performed – and was later spotted dining quietly at Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills with her fiancé, sports agent Rich Paul, 44, and rapper Nas.

Her appearance at both events has only deepened curiosity about her whereabouts.

A Pause for Reflection and Family

Photo of Adele
Source: MEGA

Sources said Adele had chosen to step away from the spotlight and live privately.

According to one source close to the singer, Adele has made a deliberate decision to withdraw from public life.

"This break isn't like the others," a source said.

"She's deliberately distancing herself from the public. Her life right now is very private – almost reclusive. She's careful about what anyone gets to see, even people who've known her for years."

The Tottenham-born star's hiatus follows nearly a decade of intense global attention. After her record-breaking 2015 album 25, she retreated from music for five years before returning with 30 in 2021, written partly to help explain her divorce from former husband Simon Konecki, 50, to their son Angelo, now 12.

Since then, she has juggled motherhood, fame, and a demanding performance schedule – and, sources tell us, has finally "hit pause" to focus on herself.

Some insiders believe her self-imposed isolation is linked to her long-held desire to have another child.

During a performance at Caesars Palace in May last year, Adele told the audience: "Once I'm done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. And I want to have a girl because I've already got a boy. I feel like she might be the person I love the most in the world and I'll probably hate the most in the world as well."

Escaping the Pressure of Celebrity

Photo of Adele
Source: MEGA

Friends said she studied English Literature online and enjoyed a quiet, simple life.

But others suggest her retreat is about rediscovering a quieter identity away from fame.

A music industry source said: "She's never been comfortable with fame. Adele loves being on stage, but she can't stand the attention that surrounds it – the pressure, the rumors, the constant intrusion. Now she's finally living the way she's always wanted to – completely on her own terms."

The singer herself has hinted fame may be the root cause of her extended absence.

Speaking to German magazine ZDF last year, she said: "I don't have any plans for new music at all. The fame side of it, I absolutely hate and I miss everything about before all of this had happened. I miss everything about before I was famous, but I probably miss being anonymous the most."

A Quiet New Chapter

Photo of Adele
Source: MEGA

She told fans she would take an 'incredibly long' break to rest and enjoy her new life.

Friends say Adele has also enrolled in an online English Literature degree – a step toward fulfilling a teenage dream of becoming a teacher.

"It's something she takes quiet pride in," another insider said. "She's focused on her studies, enjoying a calm, simple life. She's actually much more content than most people would imagine."

Her determination to stay private has come at a cost to her social circle.

When her longtime agent Lucy Dickins celebrated her 50th birthday in Wiltshire this summer – with Keira Knightley among the guests – Adele's no-show was described by one attendee as a "massive mystery."

Yet those close to her insist it's not a crisis, just a conscious withdrawal. "She's not in hiding," a friend said. "She's simply living authentically now – and she's certainly earned the right to do that."

