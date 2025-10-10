EXCLUSIVE: Revealed — The Real Reason Adele is 'Living Like a Hermit,' Despite Fans Being Left Dismayed By Her Vanishing Act

According to one source close to the singer, Adele has made a deliberate decision to withdraw from public life.

"This break isn't like the others," a source said.

"She's deliberately distancing herself from the public. Her life right now is very private – almost reclusive. She's careful about what anyone gets to see, even people who've known her for years."

The Tottenham-born star's hiatus follows nearly a decade of intense global attention. After her record-breaking 2015 album 25, she retreated from music for five years before returning with 30 in 2021, written partly to help explain her divorce from former husband Simon Konecki, 50, to their son Angelo, now 12.

Since then, she has juggled motherhood, fame, and a demanding performance schedule – and, sources tell us, has finally "hit pause" to focus on herself.

Some insiders believe her self-imposed isolation is linked to her long-held desire to have another child.

During a performance at Caesars Palace in May last year, Adele told the audience: "Once I'm done with all of my obligations and all of my shows, I want to have a baby. And I want to have a girl because I've already got a boy. I feel like she might be the person I love the most in the world and I'll probably hate the most in the world as well."