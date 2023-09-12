'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval NOT Banned From Stepping Inside His Bar Schwartz & Sandy's Despite Rumor

For the past couple of weeks, Sandoval has been seen hanging out with his cast members on various trips during filming. Scheana Shay, who criticized her one-time close friend for his relationship with Leviss and distanced herself from him previously, appears to have changed her tune.

During a recent podcast interview, she told Kelly Osbourne, “I never thought he was a bad guy. He was one of my best friends for almost 15 years. He was the only person who had my back on this show, who fought for me whenever something was unfair, and he was the person there in my corner.”