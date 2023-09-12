'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval NOT Banned From Stepping Inside His Bar Schwartz & Sandy's Despite Rumor
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has not been barred from entering the restaurant he co-owns despite a rumor floating around social media, RadarOnline.com has learned.
This week, Deuxmoi posted a tip that read, “So I just left Schwartz and Sandys taking my friend's bravo fanatic stepmom there. Greg the co-owner there was spilling the tea.”
Greg, who opened the restaurant/bar with Sandoval and Schwartz, butted heads with the reality star on the last season of Vanderpump Rules. The two had many arguments over the restaurant’s opening day being delayed multiple times.
The tipster told Deuxmoi, “[Greg] has banned Sandoval from the bar. He read us the contract he refused to sign for filming, even tho Lisa reached out to him asking him to for this season.”
Despite the claim, a source with knowledge of the situation tells RadarOnline.com that Sandoval and Schwartz are both allowed in the restaurant. We're told business is running as usual at the spot.
For his part, Sandoval has been busy filming the new season of Vanderpump Rules where he deals with the aftermath of his affair with Rachel Leviss.
For the past couple of weeks, Sandoval has been seen hanging out with his cast members on various trips during filming. Scheana Shay, who criticized her one-time close friend for his relationship with Leviss and distanced herself from him previously, appears to have changed her tune.
During a recent podcast interview, she told Kelly Osbourne, “I never thought he was a bad guy. He was one of my best friends for almost 15 years. He was the only person who had my back on this show, who fought for me whenever something was unfair, and he was the person there in my corner.”
As we first reported, on top of filming for Bravo, Sandoval has been on tour with his band Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras.
Last month, the band performed a show in Los Angeles which helped raise money for victims of the fires in Maui.