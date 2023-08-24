'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval’s Band Raising Money For Maui Fire Victims With LA Concert
Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval and his band will be raising money for the countless victims affected by the savage wildfires in Maui, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources close to the situation tell RadarOnline.com, that the Bravo star came up with the idea to use the proceeds from the band’s upcoming live concert as a donation to the Hawaii Community Foundation.
Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras [TS&ME] will be performing a show on Wednesday, August 30th, at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles.
TS&ME is a cover band fronted by the actor, model, and restaurateur. Sandoval formed the group in 2021. The band has been on a tour all over the country for the past couple of months.
The fires on Maui have been one of the worst natural disasters in Hawaii’s history, according to The New York Times. A total of at least 115 people died in the blaze. Officials said 1,000 people are still considered missing currently.
GoFundMe fundraisers for the victims have raised over $30 million in contributions. Experts estimate that the fires will result in $6 billion in losses for Maui.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sanchez have offered $100 million to help Maui “get back on its feet now and over the coming years as the continuing needs reveal themselves.”
On Monday, President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden visited the city of Lahaina, which was hit hardest by the wildfires.
“On behalf of the United States of America, the American people stand with you,” Biden told residents. “For as long as it takes, we’re going to be with you. The whole country will be with you.”
“The devastation is overwhelming,” he added.
Biden promised the government would help rebuild Maui. He said, “But I also want all of you to know the country grieves with you, stands with you, and we’ll do everything possible to help you recover, rebuild, and respect culture and traditions when the rebuilding takes place.” He said, “My administration has been in constant contact with the governor and congressional delegation and local leaders. As soon as I got the governor — governor’s request, I signed the master — the major disaster declaration that mobilized the whole-of-government response, which means whatever you need, you’re going to get.”