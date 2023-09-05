REVEALED: 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent’s Ex Randall Paid His Ex-Wife $75k for Legal Fees in Settlement Months After Restraining Order Drama

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent’s ex-fiancé Randall Emmett coughed up a 5-figure sum to cover his ex-wife Ambyr Childers’ legal fees as part of a settlement they reached in court — months after she was granted a temporary restraining order, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the movie producer and his ex hashed out the deal in January, but the judge didn’t sign off on it until last week.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Lala and Randall share a daughter together.

Randall and Ambyr were married from 2009 to 2017. They share 2 daughters London and Rylee. Randall started dating Lala while he was still officially married but technically separated from his wife. Last year, Ambry filed for a restraining order against Randall claiming she had been contacted by an FBI agent, “asking me questions about [Emmett's] suspected activities with child exploitation and pedophilia."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ambry and Randall's ex Lala have become close friends in the past year.

She added, "This call caused me extreme destruction and disturbance of my emotional calm and peace of mind in that London and Rylee are often alone with [Emmett] while he may be engaging in acts of child exploitation and/or pedophilia." Randall adamantly denied the accusations. He said, "There is zero evidence that I'm being investigated for anything. As the father of three children, I am shocked and in utter disbelief that Ambyr would even hint at something so disgusting and untrue. As for her other claims, they are all categorically false. Anyone can say whatever they want in a pleading; that doesn't make it true. And it's also important to note we still share 50/50 custody of our children.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Ambry dismissed her restraining order petition in January.

He added, “This is yet another attack and set of lies from Ambyr designed to hurt my career without any evidence whatsoever." A judge granted a temporary restraining order against Randall which prohibited him from coming within 100 yards of his ex.

Article continues below advertisement

In January, Ambry dismissed the restraining order. At the time, a rep for the movie producer said, “Ambyr and Randall have settled their differences, and Ambyr’s request for a restraining order has been dismissed. Randall is glad this matter is resolved and behind him.” RadarOnline.com has learned that before Ambry dismissed the restraining order she worked out a private deal with Randall.

Source: MEGA Randall denied his ex-wife's accusations.

Per their ‘Global Resolution,’ she agreed to drop the restraining order. In addition, the exes agreed if they believe the other had breached the deal they need to notify the other first before filing documents in court. Further, Randall agreed to pay $75k to cover Ambry’s attorney fees. He agreed to pay $37,500 on June 30 and another $37,500 on July 31.