'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Jax Taylor Announces 'Really Scary' Cancer Diagnosis — as He Confirms He Underwent Major Surgery to Remove Tumor
Nov. 19 2026, Updated 5:15 p.m. ET
Jax Taylor has opened up about his private health battle with cancer, RadarOnline.com can report.
On Wednesday, November 18, the Vanderpump Rules alum took to Instagram to announce that he'd undergone a five-hour surgery to remove a tumor after his shocking diagnosis.
Jax Taylor Confirms Cancer Diagnosis
"This is something I’ve kept private for the past few months because it’s been one of the scariest times of my life," the reality star wrote. "Back in July, I woke up one morning in horrible pain and ended up in the hospital with kidney stones. What I thought was just a kidney stone turned into something I never imagined."
"My CT scan also showed a tumor on my left kidney," he explained. "After many tests and appointments, I found out it was cancer."
"I lost my father to cancer, so hearing that word just broke me," Taylor noted. "It put me in a really dark place."
Jax Taylor Underwent Major Surgery
For Taylor, the most difficult part of his health journey was "waiting."
"Knowing there was a tumor growing inside me while trying to go about my life like everything was fine," he added. "It’s crazy how you can act like everything is normal when deep down you’re a mess."
While doctors were able to remove the tumor, Taylor confirmed that he was still waiting on pathology results to see if the surgery was successful.
Jax Taylor Thanks Medical Team
He also thanked his medical team and his girlfriend, Lori Krebs, for her support.
"If there’s one thing I hope people can take away from this, it’s never to take your health for granted," Taylor said. "I did for many years and I won’t ever do that again."
Jax Taylor Anticipating Pathology Results
In a statement, the reality star shared that it's been a "really scary few months," and that he's hoping to be released on Thursday, November 19.
"The tumor was larger and deeper than originally expected, which made the surgery more complicated," he explained. "Thankfully, my surgeon is hopeful they were able to remove everything, but we’re still waiting on the final pathology results.”
Taylor concluded, “I have five incisions on my stomach, so I’m pretty sore and know it’s going to take some time to recover."