"This is something I’ve kept private for the past few months because it’s been one of the scariest times of my life," the reality star wrote. "Back in July, I woke up one morning in horrible pain and ended up in the hospital with kidney stones. What I thought was just a kidney stone turned into something I never imagined."

"My CT scan also showed a tumor on my left kidney," he explained. "After many tests and appointments, I found out it was cancer."

"I lost my father to cancer, so hearing that word just broke me," Taylor noted. "It put me in a really dark place."