EXCLUSIVE: Valerie Bertinelli Bares Painful Past to Help Others Find Peace

"I guess because I'm healing from it, it's not so scary anymore," Valerie wrote. "I can say it out loud. I was sexually assaulted. It doesn't feel like it owns me anymore."

She did not name her abuser, but said she wanted to include the abuse in her story "because... it boggles my mind that this little girl was taken advantage of that way. It boggles my mind because it's still happening... and I'm furious about it."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the actress has endured more than her fair share of tragedy.

She was crushed by the 2020 cancer death of her first husband, 65-year-old rock legend Eddie Van Halen, having stayed on loving terms with the guitar god as they coparented their son, Wolfie, now 35.