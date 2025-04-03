EXCLUSIVE: Val Kilmer's Stalking And Kinky Poetry Obsessions Revealed — 'He Was Very, Very Intense'

He later documented his deeply personal and raunchy takes on love in a collection of poems, including one about another ex-lover, Michelle Pfeiffer.

A source said: "Val was a very intense person, and it ruined a lot of relationships.

"His pursuit of Mare summed up what he was like and how determined he was to get what he wanted.

"His lust for women was summed up by his poetry as literally every girl he's ever fawned over was written about in some form."