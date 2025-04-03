Your tip
Val Kilmer
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Val Kilmer's Stalking And Kinky Poetry Obsessions Revealed — 'He Was Very, Very Intense'

Photo of Val Kilmer
Source: MEGA

Val Kilmer's secret stalker secret has been exposed following his tragic death, as well as his penchant for raunchy poetry.

April 3 2025, Published 4:41 p.m. ET

Val Kilmer's stalker secret and kinky poetry obsession have been exposed following his tragic death.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood star, who died on April 1, became infatuated with high school sweetheart and future Emmy winner Mare Winningham while they attended high school.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kilmer became infatuated with his childhood sweetheart, future Emmy winner Mare Winningham.

He later documented his deeply personal and raunchy takes on love in a collection of poems, including one about another ex-lover, Michelle Pfeiffer.

A source said: "Val was a very intense person, and it ruined a lot of relationships.

"His pursuit of Mare summed up what he was like and how determined he was to get what he wanted.

"His lust for women was summed up by his poetry as literally every girl he's ever fawned over was written about in some form."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kilmer drove 480 kilometers to find Winningham after dreaming she was cheating on him.

Kilmer started dating Winningham, now 65, at secondary school, and he became dangerously obsessed with her, and the relationship made him do crazy things.

Indeed, he once dreamed she was cheating on him and visualized her kissing another man.

After he woke up, Kilmer borrowed a car and drove 480 kilometers to find her.

Incredibly, he found Winningham at a swimming club after traveling for hours, and, lo and behold, she was kissing someone — he claims.

The actor later appeared in a TV special called One Too Many alongside Winningham and Pfeiffer, where he began developing feelings for the latter.

So much so, there were rumors they had a fling on set.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The Hollywood star developed feelings for fellow actor Michelle Pfeiffer, before moving onto her younger sister.

Kilmer's eyes began to wander again, this time to Pfeiffer's sister, who was four years younger than her, but the attraction wasn't mutual.

Regarding his raunchy poems, he self-published his collection in 1988 — My Edens After Burns — entirely at his own expense, but it failed to set the literary world on fire.

Many of his other high-profile relationships, such as with Angelina Jolie, Cher, Cindy Crawford and his ex-wife Joanne Whalley, also inspired his poetry.

Speaking about his love of writing, he said: "Poetry is a very subjective and intimate expression.

"It's literally your heartbeat. Your rhythm."

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Kilmer died of pneumonia on Tuesday in Los Angeles having spent years battling issues related to his throat cancer.

RadarOnline.com revealed on Thursday Kilmer nearly missed out on his career-defining role as the "Iceman" in Top Gun due to moralistic qualms about the project, thinking it was a work of propaganda.

He was lucky that the director, Tony Scott, was obsessed with him. Scott just had to have Kilmer audition for the role of Iceman.

Kilmer did everything in his power to not land the part. He claims he "read the lines indifferently" and was amazed when he found out he scored the part. In fact, he even tried to run away after.

The director chased him all the way to the elevator and only managed to stop him by heroically thrusting his hand into the closing door.

