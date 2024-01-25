Uvalde Gunman's Mother Says She Doesn't Owe Victims' Families an Apology Nearly 2 Years After Son's Deadly Rampage

The Robb Elementary School shooting shook the close-knit Texas community after Ramos, 18, mercilessly took the lives of 19 third and fourth-grade children and two adults on May 24, 2022.

Ramos, who lived with his 66-year-old grandmother, shot her in the head at their residence shortly after 11 AM, making his way to the school grounds in her Ford F-150 truck to carry out his vicious attack before he was killed. It was later revealed his grandmother had survived.

Teachers and students "were trapped in a room with an active shooter for over an hour," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed about the atrocity that unfolded. "That should not have happened." He added, "[The victims'] loved ones deserved better."