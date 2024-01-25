Uvalde Gunman's Mother Says She Doesn't Owe Victims' Families an Apology Nearly 2 Years After Son's Deadly Rampage
Adriana Reyes, the mother of Uvalde school shooter, Salvador Ramos, said she has made peace with her decision not to apologize to the family members of victims nearly two years after the tragedy.
Reyes said she understands why the public will never feel sorry for her, explaining, "I know what my son did was a cowardly move," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Robb Elementary School shooting shook the close-knit Texas community after Ramos, 18, mercilessly took the lives of 19 third and fourth-grade children and two adults on May 24, 2022.
Ramos, who lived with his 66-year-old grandmother, shot her in the head at their residence shortly after 11 AM, making his way to the school grounds in her Ford F-150 truck to carry out his vicious attack before he was killed. It was later revealed his grandmother had survived.
Teachers and students "were trapped in a room with an active shooter for over an hour," U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland confirmed about the atrocity that unfolded. "That should not have happened." He added, "[The victims'] loved ones deserved better."
The U.S. Justice Department determined chaos and a "lack of urgency" led to failed response that fateful day after it was disturbingly revealed late last year that Ramos wrote "LOL" on a whiteboard in the blood of his victims prior to being shot dead.
When the mother of Ramos was asked if she felt compelled to express her remorse to loved ones of the victims, Reyes explained why she believes it is unnecessary.
"What will it accomplish?" she questioned in an interview with Daily Mail.
"It's not going to bring back their kids and it won't change their minds on what they think of me or my son," Reyes said while visiting his gravesite after his granite headstone was erected last month.
Reyes said that her late son did express remorse for what he did in a dream that his sister had three days after the massacre.
"My son's spirit is in heaven," Reyes said when asked if she believed he was condemned to hell. "I also feel his spirit is with me as well."
"I lost my son, and I miss my son and I love my son a lot. I don't know what went wrong or what he thought," Reyes said, noting she never raised him to use guns or be violent. "I won't apologize to the community or to the families, there is no need to, I didn't do anything to them."
"It's not like [my son] was abused or mistreated," she continued. "I have no idea why he would do something outrageous like that, I guess built up anger."