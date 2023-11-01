EXPOSED: Tyler Christopher's Friend Found 'General Hospital' Star Dead inside San Diego Apartment
Tyler Christopher's lifeless body was discovered by a friend who used his key to check-in on the General Hospital actor due to him not answering calls or texts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Christopher had given the pal access to his apartment prior to his death on October 31. Insiders said the friend paid a visit out of concern for his well-being and was devastated to stumble upon Christopher deceased in his bedroom, then dialing 911.
Officers responded to Christopher's residence in San Diego Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m., and postmortem changes indicated the former Days of Our Lives soap star had been dead for some time. "Paramedics arrived and confirmed the decedent's death without medical intervention," a press release stated.
Christopher's representative, Linda Rohe, said he died after a cardiac event at his San Diego apartment. He was 50.
The next of kin was notified, RadarOnline.com can confirm, and the official manner as well as cause of his death have yet to be released.
His GH costar Maurice Bernard, who broke the tragic news, is among those who have mourned his sudden passing, praising Christopher as a "a truly talented individual that lit up the screen in every scene he performed and relished bringing joy to his loyal fans through his acting."
"Tyler was a sweet soul and wonderful friend to all of those who knew him," Bernard added. "Tyler was an advocate for better mental health and substance use treatment who openly spoke about his struggles with bipolar depression and alcohol."
As we previously reported, Christopher was arrested in 2019 and again earlier this year for public intoxication.
Actress Alyssa Milano also shared a heartfelt tribute after learning of his death. "It feels like the world is caving in. Tyler Christopher has passed away," she wrote. "He was a wonderful actor and so good in the Charmed episode 'Pardon My Past.' I remember him as being a sweet, sweet, soul. May he rest in peace. My condolences to his friends and family."
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
The late actor previously revealed he faced a few near-death experiences before he died.
"Three times I have flatlined, and they brought me back. Twice from poisoning, once from withdrawal," he shared during a 2022 podcast about mental health.
Christopher had been married twice, first to actress Eva Longoria, from 2002 to 2004.
He later wed sports reporter Brienne Pedigo in 2008, with whom he had two children, before they divorced in 2021.