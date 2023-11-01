EXPOSED: Tyler Christopher's Friend Found 'General Hospital' Star Dead inside San Diego Apartment

Tyler Christopher's lifeless body was discovered by a friend who used his key to check-in on the General Hospital actor due to him not answering calls or texts, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Christopher had given the pal access to his apartment prior to his death on October 31. Insiders said the friend paid a visit out of concern for his well-being and was devastated to stumble upon Christopher deceased in his bedroom, then dialing 911.