Lara Flynn Boyle Looks Shockingly Different As 'Twin Peaks' Star Makes Rare Outing For 53rd Birthday
Lara Flynn Boyle, widely known for her role as Donna Hayward on the hit series Twin Peaks, was spotted completing her to-do list on the morning of her 53rd birthday, RadarOnline.com has learned as fans claim she looked unrecognizable.
The actress went sans-makeup while doing household chores, stepping outside of her abode in Los Angeles last Friday while dropping off a garbage bag at the recycling bin.
Boyle's hair was up in a clip and she was dressed warm in a pair of Notre Dame pants, a plaid button-up with a white tee underneath and a black puffer jacket paired with cozy brown Ugg boots in photos published by Daily Mail on March 28.
It was more than a year ago when fans last saw Boyle out and about in a stylish getup for a rare public outing at Craig's restaurant in the city.
Wearing a tan fringed jacket, black turtleneck and form-fitting denims, Boyle flashed a quick smile as paparazzi captured snaps of her back in February 2022.
Prior to that, she was spotted running errands in LA back in May 2021.
Boyle is not often seen in public as she leads a more private life, however, she did previously talk about the 2020 movie she starred in, Death in Texas, as well as her filmography and social media.
The Iowa-born star said she stayed offline and didn't have a computer, telling The Hollywood Reporter that she did not even wish to have a smart phone.
Boyle, also recognized for her roles in The Practice as well as Men in Black, shared at the time that she had only seen "about 45 percent of anything I've ever done."
"There are many reasons why I don't watch. One of the silly little reasons is I don't want to get mad at the editors," she explained. "I don't want to get frustrated. It's there, it's left, and I've got to move on."
Boyle also discussed her journey with vanity, telling the publication "it's a lovely hurdle to get over. Things drop, things fall, things change but the work is always there."
"It's not always a pony in a parade but I chose my career. I chose the highs, and I chose the lows. This career I have chosen has been kinder to me than it hasn't," she added. "If I can’t roll with the bumps, then I have no business riding the roller coaster."