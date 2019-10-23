Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

'The Practice' Of Plastic Surgery? Lara Flynn Boyle Looks Unrecognizable At Car Wash!

'The Practice' Of Plastic Surgery? Lara Flynn Boyle Looks Unrecognizable At Car Wash!

'The Practice' Of Plastic Surgery? Lara Flynn Boyle Looks Unrecognizable At Car Wash! Rumors of facial work have plagued reclusive star who once dated Jack Nicholson.

Actress Lara Flynn Boyle looked much different from her TV heyday during a car wash run on Tuesday, October 22.

RadarOnline.com’s photos show the former Twin Peaks and The Practice star, 49, waiting for her car to get cleaned in Los Angeles.

Boyle puffed on a cigarette while running the errand, wearing white ankle length jeans, a blue denim top over a white T-shirt, black Ray-Ban sunglasses and a green nylon backpack.

Once a fresh freckle-faced ingénue in the 1990s, Boyle has been reclusive for years and now looks unrecognizable, sparking plastic surgery rumors.

Two years ago, fans were shocked to see Boyle’s transformation as she ventured out to a red carpet for the D.R.E.A.M. Gala in Beverly Hills.

Her face appeared to be bloated and botched, and in Boyle’s car wash outing this week, it still looked stretched.

In the past, Boyle has appeared frail and exhausted while walking her dog and has stepped out in frumpy fashions.

The Men in Black II star hasn’t done much acting lately and as Radar has noticed, her face appears melted!

She’s made the list of most shocking supposed plastic surgery transformations.

Boyle was once a Hollywood beauty who shocked fans by dating much older playboy movie legend Jack Nicholson in 1999.

According to Details, Nicholson stole Boyle from her then-boyfriend, comedian David Spade.

Spade told the magazine years later, “Nicholson asked Lara Flynn Boyle out in front of me, while we were all smoking a doob somewhere.”

According to the actor, Boyle “got mad because I didn’t stick up for her.” But incredibly, Spade said he deferred to Nicholson’s celebrity status.

“I said, ‘I’ve been in this town long enough to know when I’m outranked. You’re either gonna go out with him or you’re not.’ She goes, ‘No way.’ ”

But Spade recalled that later, the National Enquirer alerted him that Boyle and Nicholson had been involved in a car crash together.

As NE reported, Boyle “crawled out of the sunroof and yelled, ‘I have a boyfriend! I can’t be here!’”

Spade noted, “She and I didn’t talk too much after that.”

The older man/younger woman fling ended when Boyle reportedly decided to dump Nicholson.

When asked if their relationship was heading anywhere, Boyle had said, “Jack is solo, solo, solo. It’s a learning experience being around him.”

The actress is currently married to her second husband, real estate investor Donald Ray Thomas II.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.