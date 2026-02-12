TV Networks Beef Up Security Around Their Stars After NBC Host Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy Was 'Abducted' From $1Million Arizona Home
Feb. 12 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
The ongoing search for Savannah Guthrie's abducted mom has set off urgent internal chatter among TV network brass about ramping up security for on-air stars, RadarOnline.com can reveal
In this case, they're reevaluating how much their big-bucks hosts should share about their personal lives on camera with the audience, after Today co-host Savannah featured her missing mother, Nancy, on the morning show numerous times.
'Everyone Is Having the Same Conversation'
"Everyone is having the same conversation: How can we protect our families without completely retreating out of public view?" one well-known TV news personality told Status newsletter.
The site noted how network hosts are seemingly expected to compete in social media, sharing more intimate details of their personal lives as a way to "bond with their audience" and whether doing so makes them more open to the "danger of unexpected threats."
Savannah shared Instagram photos with her beloved mom, but went even further by discussing where she lived during a "Homecoming" segment that aired on Today in November 2025, less than two months before the 84-year-old was abducted from her home.
While Nancy had appeared on the New York Today set with her daughter on several occasions, the trip back to Tucson was the most personal glimpse into Savannah's family.
Nancy Guthrie Was a Familiar Face to 'Today' Viewers
Savannah brought viewers back to her hometown in a segment featuring Nancy and the host's younger sister, Annie.
"I'm proud when I say I'm from Tucson, Arizona. I grew up there, went to college there. My mom still lives there," she gushed while introducing the piece. "I want to go home to show you everything from the giants of the desert to the people who raised me."
While Savannah visited a desert wildlife museum, the University of Arizona campus, and her old sorority house, having a meal with her mom and sister was the most intimate look into her family life.
Nancy Guthrie's Hometown Life Revealed on 'Today'
The trio met up at the famed local eatery El Charro, as Savannah explained to viewers that it "is the oldest family-owned Mexican restaurant in America and the perfect place to catch up with my mom, Nancy, and sister Annie."
While Annie was barely seen in the piece, Savannah had her mother explain why she chose to put down roots and raise her family in Southern Arizona.
"The air, the quality of life. It's laid back and gentle. I like to watch the javelinas eat my plants," Nancy shared with a smiling Savannah.
The NBC personality made it clear, yet again, that her sister and mom still live in Tucson, adding, "The best thing is coming home and seeing you guys," as she closed out the piece.
No Sign of Nancy Guthrie Since Her Abduction
While there has not been any indication yet that Nancy's abduction was related in any way to the "Homecoming" piece, it raised questions among staff.
"There's a lot of soul searching at NBC about whether their segment made Nancy a target," a Today show source told the Daily Mail.
"People around here [NBC] are going to think twice before putting their family on television at all," the insider shared in light of Nancy's terrifying kidnapping.
Savannah also allowed a touching look at her family life 12 days after her mom's abduction, sharing a throwback video on Thursday, February 12, of Nancy playing with her two young daughters when they were little girls.
"Our lovely mom. We will never give up on her. Thank you for your prayers and hope," she told her Instagram followers while including the tip line for information related to the case.
Nancy was allegedly forcibly taken from her home in the early hours of February 1 and hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Unverified ransom notes from alleged kidnappers have gone nowhere.
Video showing a masked gunman disabling Nancy's front doorbell camera before gaining entry was released on February 10, but it has not led to any identified suspects in the abduction so far.