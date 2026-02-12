TV Networks Beef Up Security Around Their Stars After NBC Host Savannah Guthrie's Mom Nancy Was 'Abducted' From $1Million Arizona Home

"Everyone is having the same conversation: How can we protect our families without completely retreating out of public view?" one well-known TV news personality told Status newsletter.

The site noted how network hosts are seemingly expected to compete in social media, sharing more intimate details of their personal lives as a way to "bond with their audience" and whether doing so makes them more open to the "danger of unexpected threats."

Savannah shared Instagram photos with her beloved mom, but went even further by discussing where she lived during a "Homecoming" segment that aired on Today in November 2025, less than two months before the 84-year-old was abducted from her home.

While Nancy had appeared on the New York Today set with her daughter on several occasions, the trip back to Tucson was the most personal glimpse into Savannah's family.