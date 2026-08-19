EXCLUSIVE: Tupac Shakur's Family Claims Key Witness Was Murdered Before Police Interviewed Him About Rapper's Death

The filing claims law enforcement considered Fula a "viable witness" because he was traveling in a vehicle directly behind the BMW carrying Tupac and Death Row Records boss Marion 'Suge' Knight when gunfire erupted near the Las Vegas Strip on September 7, 1996.

Fula, then just 19, potentially could have identified Tupac's assailants, according to the complaint. But investigators never got that opportunity. Fula was fatally shot inside a New Jersey apartment building in November 1996 before he was interviewed further by Las Vegas investigators, the lawsuit states.

The Los Angeles Times previously reported that Fula had indicated to investigators he may have been able to recognize people involved in the attack. Detectives reportedly planned to show him photographs of potential suspects – including Davis' nephew, Orlando 'Baby Lane' Anderson — but Fula was killed before that follow-up could take place.