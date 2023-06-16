Joe Rogan 'Has No Interest' in Having Tucker Carlson on Podcast After Fox News Ousting: 'It's Crickets'

Prominent media personality Tucker Carlson is looking to share his side of the story after his ousting from Fox News, telling producers to get in contact with Joe Rogan's team "six weeks ago" to no avail, RadarOnline.com has learned.

A shocking new report claimed Carlson has been keen on speaking with Rogan; however, it's been nothing but "crickets" despite the UFC commentator expressing his hopes to chat with Carlson himself.