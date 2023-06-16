Joe Rogan 'Has No Interest' in Having Tucker Carlson on Podcast After Fox News Ousting: 'It's Crickets'
Prominent media personality Tucker Carlson is looking to share his side of the story after his ousting from Fox News, telling producers to get in contact with Joe Rogan's team "six weeks ago" to no avail, RadarOnline.com has learned.
A shocking new report claimed Carlson has been keen on speaking with Rogan; however, it's been nothing but "crickets" despite the UFC commentator expressing his hopes to chat with Carlson himself.
"I'd be interested in talking to him. I think the whole thing is very fascinating," Rogan told Cameron Hanes on a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.
Rogan is a podcasting powerhouse with 11 million listeners, many of which would most likely tune in to hear never-before-heard details about Carlson's exit considering the numbers the latter is already pulling on social media after launching his new show, Tucker on Twitter. As of June 15, his first episode has 117.2 million views and counting.
However, a well-placed source told Daily Mail that Carlson has been snubbed by Rogan. "Joe will simply not respond. He's shown no interest in having Tucker on," they claimed.
"Tucker wanted it to happen. His people reached out to Rogan's team saying he wanted to come on, he was willing to reveal what went down at Fox, the firing, the aftermath, everything," said the insider. "They went through producers, his close colleagues, all the right people, and got absolutely no response."
It came as a surprise because "Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan sounds like a match made in heaven — and a ratings bonanza," the source added.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Carlson and Rogan for comment.
Fox fired Carlson back in April, not long after reaching a $787.5 million settlement in a defamation lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems.
"Dominion made no demands about Tucker Carlson's employment orally or in writing," the voting company previously said in a statement. "Any claims otherwise are categorically false and a thinly veiled effort to further damage Dominion."
More recently, Fox notified Carlson's lawyers in a letter that the former prime-time anchor allegedly violated his contract with the network when he launched his own Twitter show, leading some to believe a legal war is brewing the two.