Tucker Carlson Exposes Jake Tapper's Bizarre Connection to Hooters — And Leaves Megyn Kelly Shocked

While Carlson described Tapper as a "lobbyist," the CNN anchor previously explained his role during an appearance on the Dedicated podcast last year.

"It was a bipartisan firm," Tapper said of the public relations company Power Tate, per Mediaite. "And we worked for whatever clients we got. And Hooters, in the Clinton years, was being threatened with a lawsuit from the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for not hiring men as Hooters girls. And yeah, I worked on the Hooters case."

He added: "I was 24, 25, and working for a PR firm to pay the rent while I figured out what I wanted to do."

Tapper was also quoted in a 1995 interview defending the restaurant chain during the legal controversy.

"Hooters girls are the attraction of the restaurant," Tapper said at the time. "It might not be for everybody, but it's honest work, the girls keep their clothes on."