Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Donald Trump

CNN's Abby Phillip Stunned as Trump Adds GOP Allies to His 'Enemies List' Over Racist Video

split image of Abby Phillip and Donald Trump
Source: CNN; Mega

CNN’s Abby Phillip calls it 'wild' as Trump lashes out at senators criticizing his controversial social media post.

Profile Image

Feb. 14 2026, Published 2:10 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

CNN anchor Abby Phillip expressed shock Friday over reports that President Donald Trump is lashing out at Republican allies who criticized a racist video he posted on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

He is reportedly placing some on what sources call his "enemies list."

Article continues below advertisement

Vile Video

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Trump posted a racist video depicting the Obamas as apes, sparking widespread backlash.
Source: @xerias_/X

Trump posted a racist video depicting the Obamas as apes, sparking widespread backlash.

The controversial video, shared on Trump's Truth Social account last week, depicted former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes, sparking immediate backlash.

Among those speaking out were Republican Senators Tim Scott and Katie Britt.

Article continues below advertisement

'Vowing Consequences'

image of Senator Tim Scott publicly criticized the video after private outreach to Trump failed.
Source: mega

Senator Tim Scott publicly criticized the video after private outreach to Trump failed.

On CNN’s NewsNight, Phillip called the situation "wild," explaining:

"Tonight, not letting go. Sources tell CNN that Donald Trump is privately lashing out at Republicans who publicly condemned a racist video he shared on social media that depicted the Obamas as apes, questioning their loyalty and even vowing consequences for them. Among those senators is Katie Britt, who Trump has declared is dead to him. Her office slammed that account as fake news," she said per Mediaite.

"And then there’s Senator Tim Scott, the Senate's only black Republican, whose response Trump has privately claimed fueled nationwide attention to this story. One senior Trump administration official tells CNN that Trump felt that Scott could have handled the matter privately, adding quote, 'He was like, we work together all the time. He didn’t need to comment publicly.' Now, Senator Scott’s office declined to comment," she added.

Phillip continued: "However, CNN’s intrepid reporters do have this reporting about it. It says, 'As the video was first gaining traction, Scott, who speaks to the President regularly, privately reached out at first, a source familiar said he was unable get a hold of the President so he took to X. That got Trump's attention. He later called Scott, with whom he had a close personal relationship and told the South Carolina Republican he was planning to have his team remove the post.' It is not true that Tim Scott is the reason that this blew up. The reason it blew up is because it was racist and it was posted on social media."

Article continues below advertisement

'That's Wild!'

image of Senator Katie Britt faced Trump’s fury, with sources saying she is 'dead to him.'
Source: mega

Senator Katie Britt faced Trump’s fury, with sources saying she is 'dead to him.'

CNN reporter Tim Parrish added: "Yes, this is bad. I mean, full stop. The video is bad. The President posting it is bad. The response that we’re seeing right now is bad."

"Look, I put out a statement on this and summarizing is that what we saw in that video, it was gross and it was beneath the dignity of the Office of the President or any person who holds office in this country. As a matter of fact, even if you're not in politics, that video was beneath the dignity that we should all interact with each other as Americans." Phillip emphasized the troubling focus of Trump's reaction: "What does that say about Trump though? That it's not the fact that the racist video was posted, but the fact that people called him out for it, that he is — that is putting them on his enemies list. That's wild!"

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Melania Trump and Bad Bunny

Melania Trump Slammed Online After Super Bowl: Fans Say Her English Is ‘Gibberish’ Compared to Bad Bunny

split image of Jeffrey Epstein and Dr. Oz

Dr. Oz Invited Jeffrey Epstein to 2016 Valentine's Day Party After His Child Sex Offense Conviction, Bombshell Email Reveals

'Horriying'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of CNN’s Abby Phillip called Trump’s reaction to allies 'wild' on 'NewsNight.'
Source: mega

CNN’s Abby Phillip called Trump’s reaction to allies 'wild' on 'NewsNight.'

Political analyst Daniel Koh weighed in on the broader implications.

"I think what is most disturbing is the number of Republicans who didn't condemn, right? It's horrifying that in this day and age that even racism seems to be partisan these days," he shared.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.