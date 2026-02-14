CNN's Abby Phillip Stunned as Trump Adds GOP Allies to His 'Enemies List' Over Racist Video
CNN anchor Abby Phillip expressed shock Friday over reports that President Donald Trump is lashing out at Republican allies who criticized a racist video he posted on social media, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
He is reportedly placing some on what sources call his "enemies list."
The controversial video, shared on Trump's Truth Social account last week, depicted former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes, sparking immediate backlash.
Among those speaking out were Republican Senators Tim Scott and Katie Britt.
On CNN’s NewsNight, Phillip called the situation "wild," explaining:
"Tonight, not letting go. Sources tell CNN that Donald Trump is privately lashing out at Republicans who publicly condemned a racist video he shared on social media that depicted the Obamas as apes, questioning their loyalty and even vowing consequences for them. Among those senators is Katie Britt, who Trump has declared is dead to him. Her office slammed that account as fake news," she said per Mediaite.
"And then there’s Senator Tim Scott, the Senate's only black Republican, whose response Trump has privately claimed fueled nationwide attention to this story. One senior Trump administration official tells CNN that Trump felt that Scott could have handled the matter privately, adding quote, 'He was like, we work together all the time. He didn’t need to comment publicly.' Now, Senator Scott’s office declined to comment," she added.
Phillip continued: "However, CNN’s intrepid reporters do have this reporting about it. It says, 'As the video was first gaining traction, Scott, who speaks to the President regularly, privately reached out at first, a source familiar said he was unable get a hold of the President so he took to X. That got Trump's attention. He later called Scott, with whom he had a close personal relationship and told the South Carolina Republican he was planning to have his team remove the post.' It is not true that Tim Scott is the reason that this blew up. The reason it blew up is because it was racist and it was posted on social media."
CNN reporter Tim Parrish added: "Yes, this is bad. I mean, full stop. The video is bad. The President posting it is bad. The response that we’re seeing right now is bad."
"Look, I put out a statement on this and summarizing is that what we saw in that video, it was gross and it was beneath the dignity of the Office of the President or any person who holds office in this country. As a matter of fact, even if you're not in politics, that video was beneath the dignity that we should all interact with each other as Americans." Phillip emphasized the troubling focus of Trump's reaction: "What does that say about Trump though? That it's not the fact that the racist video was posted, but the fact that people called him out for it, that he is — that is putting them on his enemies list. That's wild!"
Political analyst Daniel Koh weighed in on the broader implications.
"I think what is most disturbing is the number of Republicans who didn't condemn, right? It's horrifying that in this day and age that even racism seems to be partisan these days," he shared.