CNN's Abby Phillip Stunned as Trump Adds GOP Allies to His 'Enemies List' Over Racist Video

On CNN’s NewsNight, Phillip called the situation "wild," explaining:

"Tonight, not letting go. Sources tell CNN that Donald Trump is privately lashing out at Republicans who publicly condemned a racist video he shared on social media that depicted the Obamas as apes, questioning their loyalty and even vowing consequences for them. Among those senators is Katie Britt, who Trump has declared is dead to him. Her office slammed that account as fake news," she said per Mediaite.

"And then there’s Senator Tim Scott, the Senate's only black Republican, whose response Trump has privately claimed fueled nationwide attention to this story. One senior Trump administration official tells CNN that Trump felt that Scott could have handled the matter privately, adding quote, 'He was like, we work together all the time. He didn’t need to comment publicly.' Now, Senator Scott’s office declined to comment," she added.

Phillip continued: "However, CNN’s intrepid reporters do have this reporting about it. It says, 'As the video was first gaining traction, Scott, who speaks to the President regularly, privately reached out at first, a source familiar said he was unable get a hold of the President so he took to X. That got Trump's attention. He later called Scott, with whom he had a close personal relationship and told the South Carolina Republican he was planning to have his team remove the post.' It is not true that Tim Scott is the reason that this blew up. The reason it blew up is because it was racist and it was posted on social media."