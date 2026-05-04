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Home > News > Anderson Cooper

Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper Lead Revolt at CNN Over Pro-Trump Commentator Scott Jennings Who Snapped and Dropped F-Bomb When Asked to Justify Iran War

split images of Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, and Wolf Blitzer
Source: mega

Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, and Wolf Blitzer were 'disgusted' by Scott Jennings' on-air meltdown.

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May 4 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

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A chaotic, expletive-filled confrontation on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip has triggered major fallout inside the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Insiders say the explosive moment involving Scott Jennings has pushed longtime anchors to their breaking point, and the backlash is getting personal.

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'Disgusted'

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image of Jennings dropped the F-bomb during a heated Iran war debate.
Source: @Acyn/X

Jennings dropped the F-bomb during a heated Iran war debate.

Insiders tell Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice that Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, and Wolf Blitzer were "absolutely disgusted" by Scott Jennings' now-viral clash.

"Anderson was horrified. Jake was furious. Wolf thought it was beneath CNN," one source said. "To them, it was embarrassing. They thought it made the network look cheap."

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Source: @Acyn/X

The clash erupted on 'CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip' as tensions spiraled out of control.

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'Real Contempt' Behind the Scenes

image of Adam Mockler accused Jennings of backing a costly war before the argument turned personal.
Source: @Acyn/X

Adam Mockler accused Jennings of backing a costly war before the argument turned personal.

But insiders say the outrage isn’t just about one explosive moment.

"Anderson, Jake, and Wolf cannot stand Scott — on-air or off," one insider revealed. "They think he's loud, crass, and beneath the network they spent decades building."

Jennings, however, isn’t backing down.

"Scott thinks they're stiff, overproduced, and painfully dull," the source added. "There is real contempt on both sides."

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On-Air Clash Turns Ugly

image of Jennings fired back with jabs about Mockler's age and 'attention span of a gnat.'
Source: @Acyn/X

Jennings fired back with jabs about Mockler's age and 'attention span of a gnat.'

The tension spilled into public view as Jennings and Adam Mockler sparred over the Iran conflict.

Mockler, a 23-year-old progressive podcaster, accused Jennings of backing a costly and failing war, saying: "We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war... that is going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt."

"I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending prior endless wars," he added, referencing Jennings' time in the George W. Bush administration.

Jennings pushed back sharply, replying: "Eight weeks is endless?" before escalating the exchange with: "Do you have the attention span of a gnat?"

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F-Bomb Meltdown

image of Insiders said the fallout exposed 'real contempt' between CNN's past commentators and Jennings.
Source: @Acyn/X

Insiders said the fallout exposed 'real contempt' between CNN's past commentators and Jennings.

As the argument intensified, Mockler continued to press Jennings to name a tangible outcome of the conflict.

"Can you name a single political concession we've gotten from them? Anything at all?" he asked.

Jennings responded by outlining what he described as the central goal of U.S. strategy — preventing a nuclear threat — but the back-and-forth quickly turned heated.

Moments later, as Mockler gestured toward him, Jennings snapped: "Get your f---ing hand out of my face!"

Host Abby Phillip immediately stepped in to defuse the situation, telling the panel: "Hey hey, whoa whoa whoa!... Everybody hang tight... Everybody calm down, okay?"

The clash didn't end there. Mockler later took to X to dispute Jennings' version of events, writing: "Scott Jennings claimed I got in his face; Watch what actually happened in the full CNN segment... Scott loves to dish it but can't take it."

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