Anderson Cooper and Jake Tapper Lead Revolt at CNN Over Pro-Trump Commentator Scott Jennings Who Snapped and Dropped F-Bomb When Asked to Justify Iran War

A chaotic, expletive-filled confrontation on CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip has triggered major fallout inside the network, RadarOnline.com can reveal. Insiders say the explosive moment involving Scott Jennings has pushed longtime anchors to their breaking point, and the backlash is getting personal.

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'Disgusted'

Source: @Acyn/X Jennings dropped the F-bomb during a heated Iran war debate.

Insiders tell Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice that Anderson Cooper, Jake Tapper, and Wolf Blitzer were "absolutely disgusted" by Scott Jennings' now-viral clash. "Anderson was horrified. Jake was furious. Wolf thought it was beneath CNN," one source said. "To them, it was embarrassing. They thought it made the network look cheap."

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Wow Scott Jennings blows up at Adam Mockler: “Get your fucking hand out of my face”



Mockler: We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war with a country that starts with letters Ira that we are currently failing that is going to put us trillions and… pic.twitter.com/NjYu6Ij5z1 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2026 Source: @Acyn/X The clash erupted on 'CNN NewsNight with Abby Phillip' as tensions spiraled out of control.

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'Real Contempt' Behind the Scenes

Source: @Acyn/X Adam Mockler accused Jennings of backing a costly war before the argument turned personal.

But insiders say the outrage isn’t just about one explosive moment. "Anderson, Jake, and Wolf cannot stand Scott — on-air or off," one insider revealed. "They think he's loud, crass, and beneath the network they spent decades building." Jennings, however, isn’t backing down. "Scott thinks they're stiff, overproduced, and painfully dull," the source added. "There is real contempt on both sides."

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On-Air Clash Turns Ugly

Source: @Acyn/X Jennings fired back with jabs about Mockler's age and 'attention span of a gnat.'

The tension spilled into public view as Jennings and Adam Mockler sparred over the Iran conflict. Mockler, a 23-year-old progressive podcaster, accused Jennings of backing a costly and failing war, saying: "We all know that Scott Jennings is more than happy to defend a war... that is going to put us trillions and trillions of dollars more in debt." "I was only a few years old while you were in the administration defending prior endless wars," he added, referencing Jennings' time in the George W. Bush administration. Jennings pushed back sharply, replying: "Eight weeks is endless?" before escalating the exchange with: "Do you have the attention span of a gnat?"

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F-Bomb Meltdown

Source: @Acyn/X Insiders said the fallout exposed 'real contempt' between CNN's past commentators and Jennings.