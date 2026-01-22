Chris Cuomo Issues Chilling Warning to CNN's Scott Jennings About Getting 'Beat Up' for Using the Term 'Illegals' — 'As The Expression Goes, FAFO'
Jan. 22 2026, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
NewsNation host Chris Cuomo went scorched earth on CNN's Scott Jennings and warned he could be "beat up" if he continued using the term "illegal immigrant," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Cuomo slammed his former colleague's repeated use of the "inhumane" term in a scathing video shared to X and Instagram on Wednesday, January 21.
Cuomo Calls Out Ex-CNN Colleague
In his video, which he captioned "Be better!!," the ousted CNN anchor referenced Monday's tense debate between Jennings and Parkland High School shooting survivor and gun control activist Cameron Kasky.
"You don't get to say the word 'illegals' anymore because the percentage," Kasky said before Jennings cut him off, "I don't?!"
"Who are you to tell me what I can and can't say?!" a riled-up Jennings continued. "I've never met you, brother! I can say whatever I want. They're illegal aliens. And that's what the law calls them. Illegal aliens. That's what I'm going to call them."
"How are you gonna enforce your edict on me, just out of curiosity?" Jennings asked.
Cuomo had an answer for "tough guy" Jennings: he could get beat up.
"Be careful. You wanna be a tough guy, there are plenty of tough guys out there," Cuomo told Jennings in the video. "You wanna see how somebody can make you stop saying 'illegal'? And then what are you gonna do, sue, tough guy?"
Cuomo then mocked Jennings with the slang term "FAFO" – meaning "f--- around and find out" – which has been enthusiastically adopted by Donald Trump's second administration and allies.
"So if somebody beats your a-- because you're being rude and disrespectful and causing division in this country – that's causing distress and pain all over the streets and making people wanna hurt one another – if you really wanna be a part of that, as the expression goes, FAFO," he added. "Don't be a tough guy."
Cuomo also noted both Republicans and Democrats agreed to retire the term years ago and instead use "undocumented immigrants."
He alleged Jennings was being intentionally obtuse about the term and why many are offended by his continued use.
Social media users weighed in on Jennings being called out as videos of his heated exchange with Kasky made their rounds online.
"Lol.. watching Scott act like a tough guy is rich," one X user wrote.
"Shame on CNN for continuing to employ Jennings," wrote a user as another chimed in, "Jennings is truly a dumba--."
"Scott Jennings just lied about everything as usual, and when someone tries to hold him accountable he gets louder and nastier," a third person alleged.
"Finally people are calling out his WWE character," a fourth added.
Another user insinuated Jennings was being a hypocrite by citing the law as his reason for continuing to refer to undocumented immigrants as "illegals."
"If Scott Jennings want(s) the law enforced, he should be demanding for the Epstein list to be released," wrote the user.