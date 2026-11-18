Trump's Young Blonde Aide Natalie Harp, 35, Sparks Backlash After Landing Prime Seat Near Prez at World Leaders' Meeting: 'This Behavior Is Just Weird and Creepy'
Nov. 18 2026, Published 3:52 p.m. ET
White House aide Natalie Harp, 35, attracted online attention after appearing directly behind President Donald Trump during his November 18 meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañang Palace in Manila.
Harp's prominent position during the diplomatic meeting prompted questions about her role and access to the president, with several social media users criticizing her presence.
The meeting took place during Trump's visit to the Philippines for the 49th ASEAN Summit.
Natalie Harp's Prominent Position During Trump's Meeting
Wearing a blue dress, Harp was seated immediately behind Trump as he spoke with Marcos. Footage of the gathering circulated online, drawing attention to the aide's proximity to the president.
The meeting included several senior members of Trump's administration, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino were also present.
According to ABC News, the discussions covered cooperation between the two countries in areas including technology, energy and defense. Marcos also highlighted the longstanding U.S.-Philippine alliance.
Who Natalie Harp Is and How She Became One of Trump's Closest Aides
Harp previously worked as a presenter for One America News Network (OANN) from 2020 to 2022 before joining Trump's political operation in 2022, according to CBS News.
She became a White House employee in January 2025, following Trump's return to office. Her official title is special assistant and executive assistant to the president, and she earns an annual salary of $150,000, according to The New York Times.
The aide is also known as the "human printer" because she regularly supplies Trump with printed copies of news reports and social media posts. She has also helped prepare and publish messages on his Truth Social account.
Questions About Harp's Security Clearance and Access
Harp's close working relationship with Trump has previously attracted scrutiny, particularly over the extent of her access to the president.
MS NOW reported in August 2026 that she had repeatedly declined to pursue a routine security clearance for more than a year after joining the administration.
According to the report, Trump eventually intervened, prompting her to complete the paperwork and undergo a federal background investigation.
The New York Times has also reported on two letters Harp allegedly sent Trump in 2023 that raised concerns among people familiar with their relationship. One reportedly described the president as her "Guardian and Protector in this Life."
Her workplace arrangements have also drawn attention. The New York Times reported that she moved from a desk outside the Oval Office to a workspace in Trump's private dining room, where he watches television, makes calls, and reviews documents.
Social Media Users Question Natalie Harp's Presence
The footage from Manila prompted a wave of comments questioning why Harp was seated so close to Trump during the diplomatic gathering.
One X user questioned her access to the meeting, writing, "How the hell a person with no background checks and security clearance is allowed in foreign meetings is beyond all logic."
Another compared her to Demerzel, a character from the television series "Foundation," while a different commenter remarked, "So odd the way she is posed, and smiling."
Other reactions were more pointed. One user wrote, "It is so creepy. Sinister vibes only."
Another summed up their reaction by saying, "This behavior is just weird and creepy."
A separate commenter questioned Harp's motivation for attending the meeting, writing, "She makes sure to be seen in some way. Why is she even there?"
The online criticism focused largely on her proximity to the president and the responsibilities she holds within his administration.