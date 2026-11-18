White House aide Natalie Harp, 35, attracted online attention after appearing directly behind President Donald Trump during his November 18 meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Malacañang Palace in Manila.

Harp's prominent position during the diplomatic meeting prompted questions about her role and access to the president, with several social media users criticizing her presence.

The meeting took place during Trump's visit to the Philippines for the 49th ASEAN Summit.