During a podcast interview with the New York Post on Wednesday, June 2, Trump was asked about Iran's supreme leader after his father was killed in the military strikes by the U.S. and Israel on February 28.

President Trump is being accused of treating the current geopolitical crises just like a reality show, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as he claimed he's eager to meet Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in the near future.

"I'd like to meet him," Trump said of the new leader, after claiming Khamenei is "giving approval in talks" during the negotiations to end the war.

He continued: "I'd love to meet everybody. I would like to meet him, and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out."

The 56-year-old has not been seen in public since the attack and is believed to have been brutally injured. After Trump was asked if the leader is "in the hospital, in a coma," Trump didn't seem too convinced.

"I haven't had the privilege of meeting him," Trump said of Khamenei. "If you believe the stories, he's missing a lot of different parts. They say he is giving approval, because that’s the way it has been for a long, long time. His father and then him... I guess it's a succession. But we seem to be getting along quite well."