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Home > Politics > Donald Trump

'Absolute Insanity': Trump Accused of Treating Geopolitical Crisis Like 'A Bizarre Reality Television Show' 

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Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's latest comment about Iran have critics questioning if he's all up there.

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June 3 2026, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

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President Trump is being accused of treating the current geopolitical crises just like a reality show, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as he claimed he's eager to meet Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei in the near future.

During a podcast interview with the New York Post on Wednesday, June 2, Trump was asked about Iran's supreme leader after his father was killed in the military strikes by the U.S. and Israel on February 28.

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'He's Missing A Lot of Different Parts'

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Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

During an interview, Trump revealed he wants to meet Iran's new supreme leader.

"I'd like to meet him," Trump said of the new leader, after claiming Khamenei is "giving approval in talks" during the negotiations to end the war.

He continued: "I'd love to meet everybody. I would like to meet him, and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out."

The 56-year-old has not been seen in public since the attack and is believed to have been brutally injured. After Trump was asked if the leader is "in the hospital, in a coma," Trump didn't seem too convinced.

"I haven't had the privilege of meeting him," Trump said of Khamenei. "If you believe the stories, he's missing a lot of different parts. They say he is giving approval, because that’s the way it has been for a long, long time. His father and then him... I guess it's a succession. But we seem to be getting along quite well."

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Critics Go Off: 'Absolute Insanity'

Photo of Ali Khamenei
Source: MEGA

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei became the new leader after his father, seen above, was killed in military strikes.

The 79-year-old's head-scratching response was enough for critics on X to go off, as one person raged, "The US President is treating a disastrous geopolitical crisis like a bizarre reality TV show. Absolute insanity."

"When did US politics become a South Park episode? I thought South Park was supposed to be satire," a user reacted, referring to the longtime animated series.

A commentator pointed out, "He was, and still is, a showman..." and another added, "It has been a reality show on day one of Trump’s presidency. We are all witnessing the falling state of America."

While Trump appears to be interested in meeting the leader, no American president has visited Iran since the Islamic Revolution nearly 50 years ago.

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MAGA Turns on Trump

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Source: MEGA

The two sides have been duking it out since February, when the U.S. attacked Iran.

The U.S, Israel, and Iran are still working on hammering out a deal that will end the conflict, despite Trump consistently saying the war is over.

The battle has drawn heavy lines between Trump and some of his most loyal MAGA figures, including podcaster Joe Rogan.

"It just seems so insane based on what he ran on," the former Fear Factor host previously said. "I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?"

Rogan added at the time, "He ran on no more wars, end these stupid, senseless wars, and then we have one that we can't even really clearly define why we did it."

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Khamenei hasn't been seen in public since he was injured in an attack.
Source: MEGA

Khamenei hasn't been seen in public since he was injured in an attack.

"It just doesn't make any sense to me," the former Fear Factor host added, "unless we’re acting on someone else’s interests... like, particularly Israel's interests... Clearly, Israel wanted this."

Rogan had Trump on as a guest on his show during his 2024 campaign, where the controversial politician claimed he was "pro-peace."

Former MAGA queen Marjorie Taylor Greene, conservative mouthpiece Tucker Carlson, and podcaster Shawn Ryan have all ripped Trump apart for the war.

"I just don't see any positivity coming out of this administration," Ryan confessed during the June 1 episode of his show. "It seems very self-serving."

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