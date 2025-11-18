EXCLUSIVE: The One Reason Donald Trump is Set for 'Total Defeat' in His $5Billion 'Defamation' Case Over Capitol Riot Speech Edit

The president's clash with the broadcaster erupted after the BBC broadcast a doctored segment of Trump's 6 January 2021 speech in a Panorama program aired before the 2024 election.

Donald Trump is heading for what insiders tell RadarOnline.com is a near-certain courtroom collapse after legal advisers concluded the controversial Panorama edit at the heart of his $5billion defamation threat against the BBC could not be viewed in the United States – fatally undermining any claim that his reputation was damaged.

Crucially, however, BBC lawyers reportedly advised that because the Panorama episode was not available in the US, it could not have caused reputational harm, leaving Trump's case on what one senior source described as "non-existent legal foundations."

BBC bosses have apologized , saying the splice created a "mistaken impression," but Trump – serving his second term as president when the show was aired – has now vowed to sue the BBC for between $1billion and $5billion.

The edit appeared to show him urging supporters toward violent action ahead of the Capitol riot.

BBC chairman Samir Shah has emerged as the central figure in the backlash. In a note to staff, he said, "I want to be very clear with you – our position has not changed. There is no basis for a defamation case, and we are determined to fight this."

He added he had spoken to his senior team and was "reassured of their resolute focus on ensuring the BBC continues to deliver on behalf of audiences and staff."

Shah added: "There is a lot being written, said, and speculated upon about the possibility of legal action, including potential costs or settlements."

He said the BBC's leadership was "acutely aware of the privilege of our funding and the need to protect our license fee payers," before restating, "There is no basis for a defamation case and we are determined to fight this."