Trump Says America Is Entering a 'Golden Age' — as Veep JD Vance Insists Voters Are Still Waiting for Economic Relief

Trump has repeatedly promoted investment, factory construction, and other economic gains while portraying his second term as a dramatic turnaround from the previous administration.

At a Nebraska rally on Oct. 5, he said, “The golden age of America is upon us,” while pointing to billions of dollars in new construction and investment.

He has also described the economy as an “A+” and dismissed affordability concerns as a “hoax.”

Trump has also defended higher gasoline prices as a temporary sacrifice tied to the war with Iran.

At the Nebraska rally, he said the increase was a “small price to pay” for keeping the country safe.

He later said he was referring to higher gas prices rather than suggesting American cities should be attacked.

But polling shows that message is not translating into broad approval. An AP-NORC poll conducted Sept. 24-28 found that just 17% of adults approved of Trump’s handling of the cost of living, while 26% approved of his handling of the economy.

Sixty-five percent said higher-than-usual prices were the result of Trump’s policies.