The decision marks another dramatic development in Trump's courtroom showdown with the British broadcaster, which he accuses of deliberately manipulating footage of his January 6, 2021, speech before the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Judge Jeffrey K. made clear that the president must participate in the legal proceedings he initiated. "It is Trump's case, so he should expect to be deposed," the judge wrote.

"It appears he acknowledges that reality."

The court also set January 29 as the deadline to complete discovery, the process through which opposing attorneys exchange evidence and question witnesses. Both sides must be prepared for trial by May 3, 2027.