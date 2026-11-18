EXCLUSIVE: Trump Ordered to Face Sworn Questioning in $10Billion BBC Legal War — as Judge Sets New Deadline
Nov. 18 2026, Published 5:38 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump has been handed a new deadline to testify under oath in his explosive $10billion legal battle against the BBC, as a federal judge moves the high-stakes defamation case closer to trial, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to federal court developments reviewed by Radar, U.S. District Judge Jeffrey K. ruled on November 17 that Trump must sit for a deposition by January 22, 2027, extending an earlier December 11 deadline after both sides requested additional time to gather evidence.
Judge Delivers New Deadline
The decision marks another dramatic development in Trump's courtroom showdown with the British broadcaster, which he accuses of deliberately manipulating footage of his January 6, 2021, speech before the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.
Judge Jeffrey K. made clear that the president must participate in the legal proceedings he initiated. "It is Trump's case, so he should expect to be deposed," the judge wrote.
"It appears he acknowledges that reality."
The court also set January 29 as the deadline to complete discovery, the process through which opposing attorneys exchange evidence and question witnesses. Both sides must be prepared for trial by May 3, 2027.
BBC Accuses Trump of Delaying Testimony
The BBC previously accused Trump of avoiding efforts to secure his sworn testimony, claiming the president repeatedly postponed questioning despite pursuing billions in damages.
Trump's attorneys have rejected those accusations, arguing his presidential responsibilities, national security obligations and extensive security requirements complicate scheduling.
The president's legal team previously proposed making him available between January 11 and January 22, a window the broadcaster ultimately accepted. The deposition is expected to last approximately seven hours and will be recorded on video, although the footage will not be publicly available.
The BBC's lawyers could question Trump about the circumstances surrounding his January 6 speech and the damage he claims resulted from the documentary.
Explosive Documentary Sparks $10B War
The legal dispute centers on the BBC's Panorama documentary, Trump: A Second Chance?, which combined separate portions of Trump's January 6 remarks. Trump alleges the editing falsely suggested he directly encouraged supporters to storm the Capitol following his 2020 election defeat.
The broadcaster subsequently acknowledged the editing was misleading and apologized. However, BBC officials have denied that the documentary legally defamed Trump or caused the damages he alleges.
The controversy also triggered major turmoil within the broadcaster, including the resignations of two senior executives.
Trump originally pursued billions in damages through defamation and Florida consumer protection claims.
Earlier this month, Judge Jeffrey K.rejected the BBC's attempt to dismiss the defamation lawsuit but dismissed Trump's separate unfair trade practices claim.
Trump's Family Could Face Questions
The courtroom battle could extend beyond the president himself. Court filings indicate the BBC has also pursued potential testimony from Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr. and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.
Those individuals may challenge the subpoenas, and their testimony has not been guaranteed.
Meanwhile, Trump's attorneys have already questioned seven witnesses associated with the defense.
Under the latest agreement, further depositions of BBC personnel will wait until the president completes his own questioning.
With discovery deadlines approaching and a potential May trial looming, Trump's sworn testimony could become a pivotal moment in his multibillion-dollar confrontation with one of the world's most prominent broadcasters.