The warning comes after Radar reported Johnson would not seek another House Republican leadership position following the party's losses in the November midterm elections.

In the letter, addressed to his Republican colleagues ahead of Thanksgiving, Johnson acknowledged that the party's narrow House majority had created challenges as lawmakers approached the end of their two-year term.

"To do all of this, we must have full attendance and the support of our entire conference," Johnson wrote. He then revealed that Republican absences had already disrupted House business.

"This week we had to postpone the rule scheduled for the Floor because we didn't have enough Members in town," the speaker admitted.

Johnson emphasized that he expected his colleagues to return and continue their work unless they had legitimate medical reasons for being absent.