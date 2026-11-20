EXCLUSIVE: Trump's House Speaker Mike Johnson Sounds Alarm Over Missing Republicans as He Races to Push Prez's Agenda Before Exit
Nov. 20 2026, Updated 4:58 p.m. ET
House Speaker Mike Johnson has issued a warning to his fellow Republicans after admitting missing GOP lawmakers forced House leadership to postpone a scheduled vote, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to a November 20 letter obtained by Radar, Johnson urged Republicans to remain in Washington and fulfill their responsibilities as the party races to advance its remaining legislative priorities before the current Congress concludes.
Johnson Warns Republicans to Show Up
The warning comes after Radar reported Johnson would not seek another House Republican leadership position following the party's losses in the November midterm elections.
In the letter, addressed to his Republican colleagues ahead of Thanksgiving, Johnson acknowledged that the party's narrow House majority had created challenges as lawmakers approached the end of their two-year term.
"To do all of this, we must have full attendance and the support of our entire conference," Johnson wrote. He then revealed that Republican absences had already disrupted House business.
"This week we had to postpone the rule scheduled for the Floor because we didn't have enough Members in town," the speaker admitted.
Johnson emphasized that he expected his colleagues to return and continue their work unless they had legitimate medical reasons for being absent.
Speaker Faces 44-Day Countdown
"To state the obvious, barring any serious medical issue, we need every Republican to be here to faithfully complete our full two-year term."
Johnson warned Republicans their time to deliver additional legislative victories was rapidly disappearing.
"As the historic 119th Congress comes to an end, it is our responsibility now to finish as strong as we started," he wrote.
"Over the next 44 days, we need every House Republican to remain fully engaged so we can get even more of our important priorities signed into law."
Johnson identified government funding and the National Defense Authorization Act among the significant measures still requiring congressional attention.
He also referenced a Senate-passed permitting reform bill and ongoing discussions with lawmakers in the other chamber.
Johnson Takes Aim at Democrats
Despite the attendance problems, Johnson signaled he intended to continue advancing Republican legislation.
The speaker claimed House Republicans had passed more than 1,000 measures during the current Congress, while Democrats had blocked nearly 700 bills in the Senate.
Those figures were presented as Johnson's claims in the letter. He also outlined a confrontational strategy for the remaining weeks, declaring his intention to bring Republican proposals to the House floor whenever they could secure sufficient support. Johnson said his goal was to put Democrats on record and expose what he described as their "radical ideology."
Final Push Before Leadership Exit
The warning comes against the backdrop of Johnson's previously reported decision not to pursue another House GOP leadership role.
Although his leadership plans have changed, Johnson's letter makes clear that he intends to remain active in advancing Republican priorities through the end of the congressional term.
He reminded lawmakers that the Twentieth Amendment keeps the current Congress in office until noon on January 3.
Johnson concluded with a football-inspired rallying cry: "LET'S SCORE EVERY POINT WE CAN AND LEAVE IT ALL ON THE FIELD!"