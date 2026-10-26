Trump Branded Himself 'White Trash' During Conversation With Predator Epstein on Private Jet, New Doc Claims

On October 22, TMZ Studios released the documentary Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex , and drops a bombshell about how the now president allegedly views himself.

A new documentary details a recollection Jeffrey Epstein had of Donald Trump shortly before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"We spent a lot of time together," Mersey said.

The two met because Mersey was running the suicide watch program, where they were "one on one" for "many hours."

One of the people the publication interviewed for the production was William Mersey, who was an inmate alongside Epstein before his death .

The documentary explores "Epstein's grand plan to create an astonishing network of people,’" per TMZ.

He claimed Epstein revealed to him a conversation he had with Trump.

During one of their alleged conversations, he said he asked Epstein to give "one anecdote that's emblematic of Donald Trump's essence."

That seemingly excited Epstein, who Mersey said swiftly "fired" up at the question. Epstein described being on his plane one day with just him, Trump, and a "French girl" he was then dating.

During the flight, Trump allegedly proposed stopping in Atlantic City so Epstein could show her his casino. The predator declined, according to Mersey, citing the "white trash" in Atlantic City. The woman then chimed in, saying she didn't understand what "white trash" was.

Trump allegedly responded, "It's me without money."