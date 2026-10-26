Trump Branded Himself 'White Trash' During Conversation With Predator Epstein on Private Jet, New Doc Claims
Oct. 26 2026, Published 12:55 p.m. ET
A new documentary details a recollection Jeffrey Epstein had of Donald Trump shortly before his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On October 22, TMZ Studios released the documentary Jeffrey Epstein: The Devil's Rolodex, and drops a bombshell about how the now president allegedly views himself.
Conversations Behind Bars
The documentary explores "Epstein's grand plan to create an astonishing network of people,’" per TMZ.
One of the people the publication interviewed for the production was William Mersey, who was an inmate alongside Epstein before his death.
The two met because Mersey was running the suicide watch program, where they were "one on one" for "many hours."
"We spent a lot of time together," Mersey said.
'It's Me Without Money'
During one of their alleged conversations, he said he asked Epstein to give "one anecdote that's emblematic of Donald Trump's essence."
That seemingly excited Epstein, who Mersey said swiftly "fired" up at the question. Epstein described being on his plane one day with just him, Trump, and a "French girl" he was then dating.
During the flight, Trump allegedly proposed stopping in Atlantic City so Epstein could show her his casino. The predator declined, according to Mersey, citing the "white trash" in Atlantic City. The woman then chimed in, saying she didn't understand what "white trash" was.
Trump allegedly responded, "It's me without money."
White House Response: 'Epstein Was a Creep'
In response to the claims, the White House press said, "The president has always remained consistent in that he kicked Jeffrey Epstein out of his club at Mar-a-Lago because frankly Jeffrey Epstein was a creep."
In 2024, Trump took to Truth Social to allege he "was never on Epstein's Plane, or at his 'stupid' Island."
Flight Logs Tell a Different Tale
But in December 2025, the Department of Justice released files directly contradicting this claim.
In one document, an email from an Assistant U.S. Attorney from the Southern District of New York states the president rode on Epstein's plane "many more times than previously has been reported (or that we were aware)."
The attorney wrote that per flight records, from 1993 to 1996, Trump rode the plane "at least eight times."
On four of the flights, Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell is also listed as a passenger. On one, only Epstein, Trump, and a 20-year-old woman whose name was redacted were listed.