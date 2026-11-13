Trump Boasts He'd 'Easily' Beat Barack Obama in Election Showdown — as He Blasts Ex-Prez as 'Highly Overrated'

In the aftermath of the devastating GOP losses in the midterm elections, Smith, 59, sat down with Trump in the White House's Roosevelt Room for a wide-ranging interview that dropped Thursday, November 12, after the two men shared dinner at the executive residence the month before.

"Let's say hypothetically, because I don't want to hear about circumventing the 22nd Amendment of the Constitution and running for a third term. No, let's just speak in hypotheticals," the ESPN host began his pointed question while referring to the two-term limit on U.S. presidents.

"If you could run for president again, so could Barack Obama. What would Donald Trump do if he had to square off against Barack Obama for the presidency of the United States? What if that were to happen right now?" Smith wanted to know.