JonBenét Ramsey Murder Case DNA Evidence Being Re-Tested With New Technology — Three Decades After Child Beauty Queen Was Killed

Boulder police are reexamining evidence in the 1996 murder of JonBenét Ramsey, with advances in DNA technology offering investigators renewed hope of solving the nearly 30-year-old cold case.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn and District Attorney Michael Dougherty discussed the investigation during a briefing on November 10, 2026.

Redfearn confirmed that investigators are revisiting evidence examined decades ago, while Dougherty said developments in forensic science have strengthened their chances of finding answers.

"Chief [Steve] Redfearn and I are more hopeful now than we have been in the past because of the advances in the investigation and the advances in technology," Dougherty told reporters, according to Fox News.