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Principal Tells Dad to 'Discipline' Daughter After She Hits a Boy. Then He Watches the CCTV Video and Says, 'That's How We Do It'

The school called the dad saying his daughter hit a boy, so he went in to see what happened
Source: GABECTOMY/TIKTOK

The school called the dad saying his daughter hit a boy, so he went in to see what happened

Nov. 13 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET

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A father challenged his daughter's school after administrators reportedly wanted to discipline her for throwing a rock at a boy during a playground confrontation.

However, after reviewing the school's CCTV footage, Gabe, who shares videos on TikTok as @gabectomy, said the recording supported his 10-year-old daughter's account of what happened.

The father recounted the incident in a TikTok video that attracted millions of views.

He questioned why his daughter was facing disciplinary action after allegedly being chased and pushed to the ground by another student, and raised concerns about the lack of adult supervision during the incident.

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Girl Says Boy Chased Her and Pushed Her Down at School

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Source: GABECTOMY/TIKTOK

He watched the playground CCTV with the principal and saw the boy chase her, corner her, and shove her down

Gabe said he received a call from his daughter's school informing him that she had hit another student. When he arrived, he found her sitting in the administrative office and asked her to explain the situation.

According to her account, a boy had been chasing her and her friends around the playground before cornering her and pushing her to the ground. She then picked up a rock, threw it at him and ran away.

The father also pointed out that the boy was approximately 50 pounds heavier than his daughter. He said he wanted to hear her explanation before deciding how to handle the situation.

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Father Watches CCTV Footage With the Principal

She grabbed a rock and hit him square in the face before running off, and the dad said he was proud of her
Source: SCOTT WEBB/UNSPLASH

She grabbed a rock and hit him square in the face before running off, and the dad said he was proud of her

The principal reportedly showed Gabe the playground surveillance footage so they could examine the confrontation. The father said the recording showed the boy pursuing his daughter before she threw the rock and ran away.

"We watched the playground, and sure enough, this kid is chasing our daughter around. Gets into a corner, she grabs the only thing she can grab, she hucks it at him, hits him dead center in the face — very proud of her — and then she runs away," Gabe recalled.

After reviewing the footage, he questioned why his daughter was being treated as equally responsible for the confrontation.

"She did nothing wrong here. What are you talking about?" he recalled telling the principal.

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Principal Says Both Students Must Face Discipline

The principal still wanted to discipline both kids and said that’s just how they do it
Source: GABECTOMY/TIKTOK

The principal still wanted to discipline both kids and said that’s just how they do it

Gabe said the principal continued to insist that both students needed disciplinary consequences, despite what the father believed the footage showed.

"Well, we have to discipline both parties; that's how we do it," the school official reportedly told him.

Gabe responded, "All right, that's totally fine. You discipline that kid, and I'll discipline her. Just know that it was taken care of."

However, his concerns extended beyond the proposed punishment. He questioned how the boy had been able to chase and corner his daughter without a staff member stepping in.

"My entire family were teachers growing up. I know stuff's hard. But she had no parental supervision during that entire time out. And if she did, they weren't doing their job. Do we wanna talk about that?" he said.

The father argued that the school needed to examine its playground supervision rather than focus solely on his daughter's response.

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the school dropped any punishment for the daughter and moved the other kid to a different class
Source: IVAN ALEKSIC/UNSPLASH

the school dropped any punishment for the daughter and moved the other kid to a different class

Gabe said the disagreement with the principal lasted approximately 15 minutes before the school agreed not to discipline his daughter. He also claimed that the resolution included a written apology and moving the other student to a different classroom.

Neither the school nor its representatives have publicly confirmed the father's version of events. The surveillance recording has also not been made independently available, meaning the footage and the school's handling of the incident cannot be separately verified.

Gabe concluded his video by explaining the message he wanted his daughter to take away from the experience.

"I will never teach her to start a fight. But I will d*mn sure make sure she finishes them," he said.

The video attracted widespread support from viewers, with many praising the father for hearing his daughter's side before accepting the school's account. One commenter wrote, "She's so lucky to have such a good dad."

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