'This Is My Life': Mom Wakes Up From 14-Hour Brain Surgery Asking, 'Where's My Husband?' Then Nurses Reveal He's Down the Hall Talking to Another Woman

A mother who underwent 14 hours of brain surgery said she woke up in the neurological intensive care unit expecting her husband to be by her side. Instead, she claimed nurses told her he was down the hallway talking to another woman. Ann M., who shares videos on TikTok under the username @lazyfacedmom, recounted the experience in a July 31, 2026, video about the warning signs she noticed during her former marriage. She also described how her husband allegedly organized a party for approximately 50 guests while she was recovering from surgery and caring for their five-week-old baby. Her account included an especially difficult incident in which she claimed she had to crawl across the floor to feed their crying newborn after repeatedly asking her husband for help. The story subsequently attracted attention online, with viewers questioning his alleged behavior during her recovery.

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Mom Asks Where Her Husband Is After 14-Hour Brain Surgery

Source: LAZYFACEDMOM/TIKTOK Nurses told her he was down the hall talking to another woman

Ann said her operation involved removing a growth from her brainstem and lasted approximately 14 hours. When hospital staff transferred her to the neurological ICU, her father was there, but her husband was nowhere to be found. She recalled asking nurses, "Where's my husband?" According to Ann, a nurse explained that he was "down the hall talking to a lady." The hospital staff eventually encouraged him to visit his recovering wife. Ann recalled them reminding him that she had just undergone major brain surgery and asking whether he wanted to check on her. His alleged response was particularly upsetting to her. "According to Ann, he responded, 'I guess so,'" she recalled in the account, as reported by The Mary Sue. Ann later identified the hospital incident as one of several warning signs she had overlooked during their relationship.

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Husband Allegedly Throws 50-Person Party While She Recovers

Source: DESIRAY GREEN/UNSPLASH They basically had to go get him and tell him to come check on his wife after they removed a golf-ball-sized tumor from her brainstem

Ann said her physical condition remained challenging after she returned home. Part of her head had been shaved, one of her eyes was sewn shut because of facial weakness, and she struggled to speak, eat and walk without assistance from a walker. Despite her condition, she alleged that her husband organized a gathering at their home attended by approximately 50 people. Ann believed the gathering was more about receiving praise from guests than helping her recover. She said she felt uncomfortable being displayed in front of visitors while she was still dealing with the effects of her operation. "He threw a party so everyone could see and give him compliments and gawk at me like a circus freak," she recalled. She also compared the experience to being propped up "like Weekend at Bernie's" while guests looked at her. According to her account, visitors praised her husband for taking care of the family, even though she felt she was still carrying much of the household responsibility.

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Mom Says She Crawled Across Floor to Feed Newborn

Source: LAZYFACEDMOM/TIKTOK She had a five-week-old baby at home when all this happened

The situation became even more difficult when the couple's five-week-old baby started crying during the gathering. Ann said she had been instructed not to lift anything heavier than a plate because of her recovery. She repeatedly asked her husband to bring her the baby and a bottle so she could feed the infant herself. "If you can just get his bottle and bring me the baby, I can feed him," she recalled pleading. However, Ann alleged that her husband had been drinking and ignored her requests. She further claimed that he kicked her away when she tried to get his attention. Unable to get the assistance she needed, Ann said she slid off the couch and crawled toward the baby's basket. She then used her walker to help prepare a bottle before returning to feed the infant while sitting on the floor. "I get up, make the bottle with my little walker, make my way back over there, feed him on the floor. Crying. Because this is my life," she recalled. Ann also accused her former husband of having a serious drinking problem, claiming he could consume "a gallon of whiskey every other day." These allegations stem from her personal account and have not been independently established.

Ann Later Divorced Her Husband as Viewers React to Her Story

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Source: LAZYFACEDMOM/TIKTOK she said her then-husband threw a 50-person party at the house while she was still recovering with a walker and part of her head shaved