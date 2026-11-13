Jimmy Kimmel Takes Brutal Swipe at JD Vance After Trump's Surprise Decision Following Midterms Disaster: 'He Almost Had a Real Job'

Jimmy Kimmel has mocked Vice President JD Vance after President Donald Trump abruptly redirected him away from Iran negotiations and toward investigating alleged corruption in Democratic-led states.

During his Thursday, November 12, monologue on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the comedian poked fun at Vance's reassignment, suggesting the vice president had come close to landing a meaningful diplomatic position before Trump changed course.

The president's decision followed Republicans' sweeping losses in the 2026 midterm elections, with Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress.

Vance had also publicly blamed the war with Iran for the party's poor election performance, adding another layer of tension to the administration's response.