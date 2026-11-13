Death Row Inmate's Chilling Final Words Revealed Before Lethal Injection — 23 Years After the Father, 46, Beheaded His Three Young Children

John Allen Rubio was executed in Texas nearly 23 years after killing and beheading three young children, including his common-law wife's daughter, in a 2003 crime that shocked the Brownsville community.

Rubio, 46, was pronounced dead at 6:47 p.m. Thursday, November 12, following a lethal injection at the Huntsville prison.

Before his death, he addressed his family, expressed regret to his wife's relatives and spoke about his hope of reuniting with the children in heaven, according to the Associated Press.

The execution followed years of legal proceedings, including an overturned conviction and a second trial that resulted in another death sentence in 2010. His common-law wife, Angela Camacho, was also prosecuted for the killings and is serving life in prison.