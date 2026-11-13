Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News

Oklahoma Man Convicted of Killing Lover's Estranged Husband Refuses to Give Final Words Before Being Put to Death

Pavatt died via lethal injection.
Source: Oklahoma Department of Corrections; UNSPLASH

James Pavatt died via lethal injection.

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2026, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

James Pavatt did not have any final words before being put to death for murdering Rob Andrew, RadarOnline.com can report.

On Thursday, November 12, the 73-year-old was killed via lethal injection in an execution the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) called "uneventful." Media witness Nolan Clay reportedly said Pavatt's death was "one of the quickest executions" he's observed.

Article continues below advertisement

James Pavatt Shakes Head When Asked for Last Words

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
James shook his head instead of offering final words.
Source: UNSPLASH

James Pavatt shook his head instead of offering final words.

Per a report, when the ODOC chief asked the inmate for his final words, he only shook his head, though he seemingly briefly spoke to his spiritual advisor, Michael Scott.

The night before his death, the elderly man's daughter visited him, but neither she nor any other loved ones watched him be killed. According to a report, for his last meal, Pavatt requested a strawberry milkshake and a barbecue dinner of smoked chicken, brisket, and pulled pork.

He also requested fried okra, baked beans, and pickles.

Article continues below advertisement

Defense Attorney Slams Lack of Physical Evidence

The inmate's lawyer said there's a lack of evidence James killed Andrews.
Source: Oklahoma Department of Corrections

The inmate's lawyer said there's a lack of evidence Pavatt killed Rob Andrew.

"[Pavatt] long professed his innocence, and the absence of credible evidence against him is stark. And even if he was somehow involved in killing victim Rob Andrew, the State, with its vast investigative resources and time, has never been able to produce even a scintilla of evidence that Jim shot the victim," Pavatt's lawyer, Hunter S. Labovitz, told Tulsa's News Pulse.

Labovitz said Pavatt had "long professed" he was innocent, and that the "absence of credible evidence against him is stark."

The attorney alleged Oklahoma wasn't able to produce a "scintilla of evidence" that Pavatt shot Andrew.

"The State also refused to test evidence… that would objectively disprove the prosecution’s trial theory that Jim stood over Rob Andrew after he had been shot once and fired a second shot into him," the lawyer continued, adding that this "theory" was the prosecution's main argument at trial.

Pavatt’s defense sought clemency last month, but the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied the request in a 3-2 vote.

Article continues below advertisement

$800K Life Insurance Policy Preceded Murder

Andrews' brake lines were cut weeks before he was killed.
Source: UNSPLASH

Andrew's brake lines were cut weeks before he was killed.

Pavatt and Andrew's estranged wife, Brenda Andrew, were sentenced to death for his murder in 2003 and 2004, respectively.

On October 26, 2001, Andrew told police someone had cut his car's brake lines, so he'd die in a car accident. By November 2, 2001, Andrew had become suspicious of his estranged wife and her lover and again called the police.

Andrew told officials he thought the couple was planning to kill him for his $800,000 life insurance policy. Pavatt, who was a life insurance agent, had helped Andrew obtain this policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Trump White House Faces Backlash Over Natalie Harp’s Influence

Senior Trump Official Blasts Natalie Harp's White House Influence — and Claims West Wing Has Become a 'Mean-Girl Machine'

Stephen Miller Imposes New Lobbyist Restrictions at White House

Stephen Miller Tightens White House Rules After Trump Admin Adviser Accuses Susie Wiles of Catering to Corporate Lobbyists

Suspects Fled to Mexico Before Capture in 2002

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Andrews was lured into the garage where he was killed.
Source: UNSPLASH

Andrew was lured into the garage where he was killed.

Eighteen days later, Andrew went to pick up his children from Brenda's house.

When he arrived, his wife lured him into the garage, where either she or Pavatt fatally shot him.

Days later, the duo fled to Mexico with the children, but were found and arrested for Andrew's murder in February 2002.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.