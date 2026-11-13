Oklahoma Man Convicted of Killing Lover's Estranged Husband Refuses to Give Final Words Before Being Put to Death

"[Pavatt] long professed his innocence, and the absence of credible evidence against him is stark. And even if he was somehow involved in killing victim Rob Andrew, the State, with its vast investigative resources and time, has never been able to produce even a scintilla of evidence that Jim shot the victim," Pavatt's lawyer, Hunter S. Labovitz, told Tulsa's News Pulse.

Labovitz said Pavatt had "long professed" he was innocent, and that the "absence of credible evidence against him is stark."

The attorney alleged Oklahoma wasn't able to produce a "scintilla of evidence" that Pavatt shot Andrew.

"The State also refused to test evidence… that would objectively disprove the prosecution’s trial theory that Jim stood over Rob Andrew after he had been shot once and fired a second shot into him," the lawyer continued, adding that this "theory" was the prosecution's main argument at trial.

Pavatt’s defense sought clemency last month, but the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board denied the request in a 3-2 vote.