Marriage Over? NFL Legend Troy Aikman Seen Cozying Up to Much-Younger GF in PDA Photos

"I've been fortunate enough to fulfill some dreams and play for the Cowboys and win Super Bowls. And now I have this amazing job with ESPN, but at the end of the day, our legacies are told by our kids," Aikman said during an interview with Joe Trahan.

"When I became a single dad, I read a lot of books, trying to figure it out," Aikman added, noting he fully embraced being a girl dad. "You know, what's important? And what I learned is that girls get a lot of their self confidence from their fathers."

"I wanted to treat them in a way that when they then got to the age, which they are now, when they started dating, that they would then have an expectation as to how a man is supposed to treat them. And I think I've been successful in that regard. You know, time will tell. But that's probably been the challenge for me and what I set out to do."