Marriage Over? NFL Legend Troy Aikman Seen Cozying Up to Much-Younger GF in PDA Photos
NFL legend Troy Aikman was seen cozying up to his much-younger girlfriend in newly surfaced photos, a giant clue that his marriage to Catherine "Capa" Aikman may be a thing of the past despite neither of them formally announcing a split.
RadarOnline.com has learned there are no official filings of divorce proceedings by either Troy or Capa, nor any statements about a separation, however it is possible to seal those court documents and keep them out of the public eye.
Fans only caught wind of his new flame, Haley Clark, who is 22 years his junior, after seeing the tagged photos she shared. Clark could be seen seated alongside the Dallas Cowboys star in Capri, Italy.
The duo were all smiles while snuggled up as she touched his thigh and in one image, she plants a kiss on his cheek.
Clark's Instagram account is now private, but it appears she got the seal of approval from his daughters, as they accompanied their dad on the European trip.
A post on her Instagram highlights from February also has her and the broadcaster's names written at a restaurant, the New York Post reported.
Capa last posted about Aikman in February 2020 while Aikman's last photo with Capa showed the pair on an African safari in May 2019.
Back in 2017, Troy had popped the question to his second wife in Lake Como, Italy. "A special day as I proposed to the love of my life," he captioned the beaming snap with Capa. The couple married that same year.
Prior to Capa, Aikman was wed to former Cowboys publicist Rhonda Worthey for 11 years. The exes share two children together.
"I've been fortunate enough to fulfill some dreams and play for the Cowboys and win Super Bowls. And now I have this amazing job with ESPN, but at the end of the day, our legacies are told by our kids," Aikman said during an interview with Joe Trahan.
"When I became a single dad, I read a lot of books, trying to figure it out," Aikman added, noting he fully embraced being a girl dad. "You know, what's important? And what I learned is that girls get a lot of their self confidence from their fathers."
"I wanted to treat them in a way that when they then got to the age, which they are now, when they started dating, that they would then have an expectation as to how a man is supposed to treat them. And I think I've been successful in that regard. You know, time will tell. But that's probably been the challenge for me and what I set out to do."