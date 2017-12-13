Halle Berry & Alex Da Kid Split After Producer Was Spotted With Mystery Woman

Unlucky in love Halle Berry and Alex Da Kid have finally called it quits, just months after sources revealed to RadarOnline.com exclusively the duo were doomed from the start!

The British hip hop producer was spotted with a mystery woman at at Catch LA on December 8 and now pals close to the situation tell US Weekly Da kid, 35, and Berry, 51, have split.

While the reason behind the breakup is unknown, rumor has it the artist has seemingly moved on. “They weren’t holding hands but it looked like they were there together as a couple,” the eyewitness told the outlet of Da Kid’s encounter earlier this month with his new alleged love interest. “He pointed her to his car when they left and they stood really close to each other.”

Berry and Da Kid were first linked together when they were spotted together canoodling at Beverly Hills hot spot Il Cielo.

However, soon after the romance began, pals feared the relationship was not going to last. “She’s smitten with him,” an insider blabbed to Radar. “But friends know Halle makes such poor choices in men!”

The Oscar winner’s list of marriage losses includes her four-year union with first husband, ballplayer David Justice.

As well as another four years with singer Eric Benét and three years with actor Olivier Martinez.

And in between husbands No. 2 and No. 3 was the ill-fated liaison with model Gabriel Aubry, which resulted in a child and a long, nasty custody battle.

