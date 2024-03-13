Halle Berry’s Ex-Husband Oliver Martinez Accused of Causing 2023 Motorcycle Crash That Left Him With Brain Injury & Permanent Scarring
Halle Berry’s ex-husband Oliver Martinez is being blamed for the 2023 motorcycle crash that left him severely injured.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the City of Los Angeles denied all allegations of wrongdoing in the suit brought by Oliver.
Martinez said he was injured due to a dangerous “condition of public property, when the front tire of his motorcycle hit a large opening in the middle of the ROADWAY, causing the motorcycle to overturn, slide along the road, and throw MR. MARTINEZ onto the asphalt, in the middle of the ROADWAY.”
His suit claimed, “The ROADWAY was dangerous due to damaged, deteriorated, worn out and crumbling asphalt, with multiple potholes, large/deep cracks, including the subject large/deep crack in the middle of two parallel concrete slabs, which was not visible or apparent to reasonable users of the ROADWAY, in part, due to the large and dark shadows of the nearby large trees and lack of any warnings or notice of such dangerous condition of public property.”
Martinez said the crash occurred due to the damaged road, “including the subject large/deep crack/opening in the middle of two parallel concrete slabs, which was not visible or apparent to reasonable users of the ROADWAY, due to the large and dark shadows of the nearby trees and lack of warnings and improper maintenance of the ROADWAY.”
As a result of the accident, Martinez said he suffered “serious injuries, including but not limited to concussion, brain injury, loss of consciousness, facial lacerations, nose fracture, permanent scarring and other bodily injuries.”
- Arnold Schwarzenegger Blames ‘Careless’ Bicyclist in Car Crash Lawsuit, Denies Being Liable For Alleged Injuries
- It’s Over! Woman Suing Arnold Schwarzenegger After He Allegedly Hit Her With SUV Drops Lawsuit After Actor Blames Her For Incident
- 'NYPD Blue' Star Kim Delaney Fighting Lawsuit Over Alleged Hollywood Hit-And-Run As She Faces Criminal Charge Over Crash
He accused the defendants of failing to take action to prevent people from being hurt on the orad. His lawsuit demanded unspecified damages for his injuries.
In the newly filed response, the City of Los Angeles denied it was responsible for the crash. Lawyers for the county accused Martinez of being at fault.
“The damages alleged were directly and proximately caused and contributed to by the negligence of plaintiff, and the extent of damages sustained, if any, should be reduced in proportion to the amount of said negligence,” the response read.
In addition, the lawyers argued, “Plaintiff had actual knowledge of the condition and particular danger alleged, knew and understood the degree of the risk involved, and voluntarily assumed such risk.
The City of Los Angeles asked that Martinez not be awarded a dime and the suit be dismissed.
The defendant then filed a cross-complaint against Martinez demanding he be responsible for any damages caused.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Berry and Martinez settled their never-ending divorce in September 2023.