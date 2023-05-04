Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Looked 'Heavily Pregnant' and Allegedly Displayed 'Erratic' Behavior Before Mysterious Death at 32
Track and field star Tori Bowie appeared to be in the third trimester of her pregnancy when she was mysteriously found dead aged 32, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Olympic gold medalist looked around seven or eight months along when Orange County deputies carried out a welfare check at 1 PM on Tuesday and discovered her lifeless body, according to two neighbors who witnessed the ordeal.
"She was a thin woman and it looked like she had half a basketball under her shirt," one resident of Orlando suburb Winter Garden told Daily Mail in an update.
A spokesman for the Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies paid a visit to Bowie's home after loved ones had not heard from her.
"Entry was made into the residence and a woman, tentatively identified as Frentorish 'Tori' Bowie was found dead in the home. There were no signs of foul play," the spokesperson said.
"Information about the cause and manner of death will need to come from the Medical Examiner's Office. We have no additional information to release at this time."
Bowie's neighbors said she had displayed erratic behavior over the months that gave them cause for concern, mentioning one incident where she allegedly pelted eggs at the house across from her own.
"I came out of my house one time, and she was standing there in the street clutching a knife and shouting at a man," Zehra Ugurlu claimed about another incident. "A family friend of mine managed to talk to her and calm her down but it was scary, it made my daughters uncomfortable."
"Her life was erratic and unhealthy but I'm very sorry about what happened to her," added Ugurlu. "She was so young. Why didn't her friends help her?"
Prior to her death, Bowie made a name for herself, having last competed at the 2019 World Championships held in Qatar. She also notably secured three medals at the 2016 Olympic Games, successfully leading Team USA to a gold medal in the 100-meter relay.
Mississippi made November 25 "Tori Bowie Day" as a result of her accomplishments, an honor she raved over as both "special" and "humbling."
On the day her body was found, Bowie's sister Tamarra posted a cryptic message alluding to mental health struggles while her cause of death remains unknown.
"People who pretend to be happy have some of the saddest souls and people who do not try to convince the world that they are happy have the most genuine souls, because they are content with just being them for them and nobody else," she posted.