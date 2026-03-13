EXCLUSIVE: Workaholic Tommy Lee Jones, 79, at Center of Fears He's Going to 'Work Himself Into Early Grave' — After We Revealed He's Taking New Role Weeks Following Daughter's Tragic Death
March 13 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Shattered Tommy Lee Jones is throwing himself back into work just weeks after the death of his daughter, with the 79-year-old Oscar winner taking on a demanding new television role – prompting fears among those close to the actor that the famously driven star could "work himself into an early grave" as he grapples with devastating personal grief.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Lee Jones, 79, has joined the cast of the television thriller The Lowdown for its second season, starring alongside Ethan Hawke in the series created by Sterlin Harjo.
The drama, produced by FX Productions and streaming on Hulu, follows citizen journalist Lee Raybon, described as a self-proclaimed "truthstorian," whose investigation into the influential Washberg family spirals into a wider conspiracy after the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg.
Hawke is returning for the new season, while Betty Gilpin is also joining the cast.
Production is scheduled to begin this spring, with Harjo serving as creator and executive producer alongside Garrett Basch, Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau, and Scott Teems.
Tommy Lee Jones Will 'Work himself Into an Early Grave'
A production source familiar with the project said Jones' role arrives at a moment of "profound" personal loss for the actor following the death of his daughter, Victoria Jones, who was 34.
The insider added, "Tommy Lee Jones has always been the definition of a workaholic, and now there are real fears he is going to work himself into an early grave because he refuses to slow down even after such a devastating loss.
"For him, stepping onto a film or television set has always been a way of maintaining control and focus when life becomes overwhelming. Work gives him a routine and a purpose when everything else feels chaotic."
Burying Grief In Work
The source added: "This new role on The Lowdown is not a small cameo; it is a serious commitment with a demanding schedule, and people around him are concerned he is throwing himself into it so intensely that he is burying the grief he feels over Victoria."
Another industry insider familiar with the production said colleagues understand Jones' instinct to return to work but worry about the emotional toll.
"There is a lot of respect for Tommy Lee Jones and the way he approaches his craft, but the pace he keeps is relentless," they noted. "The concern being voiced privately is that he is coping by working nonstop, and that raises fears he could quite literally work himself into an early grave.
"Everyone knows how deeply he loved his daughter. The worry is that instead of taking time to process the loss, he is channeling all that pain into work because that is what he has always done."
'Genuine Fears for His Well-being'
The first season of The Lowdown featured Keith David among its cast and included guest appearances from Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael "Killer Mike" Render, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tracy Letts, Peter Dinklage, and Graham Greene.
Jones' casting continues a film career spanning more than five decades. The actor won an Academy Award for his portrayal of U.S. Marshal Sam Gerard in the 1993 film The Fugitive. He also received Academy Award nominations for performances in JFK, directed by Oliver Stone, as well as for roles in Lincoln and In the Valley of Elah.
His career began with Love Story, and he later appeared in films including No Country for Old Men, directed by brothers Joel and Ethan Coen, along with Batman Forever, Rules of Engagement, the Men in Black franchise, Ad Astra, Jason Bourne, and the courtroom drama The Burial, in which he starred opposite Jamie Foxx.
Jones' daughter, Victoria, died on January 1, 2026. According to the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, she was killed by the toxic effects of cocaine after being found unresponsive at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel earlier that morning. Authorities ruled the death an accidental overdose.
A source close to her father told us, "Tommy Lee Jones was absolutely shattered by Victoria's death, and he still is.
"If working helps him survive the grief, people understand that, but there are genuine fears for his well-being because he has gone straight back into such an intense schedule so soon."