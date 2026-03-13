EXCLUSIVE: Workaholic Tommy Lee Jones, 79, at Center of Fears He's Going to 'Work Himself Into Early Grave' — After We Revealed He's Taking New Role Weeks Following Daughter's Tragic Death

As RadarOnline.com has reported, Lee Jones, 79, has joined the cast of the television thriller The Lowdown for its second season, starring alongside Ethan Hawke in the series created by Sterlin Harjo.

Shattered Tommy Lee Jones is throwing himself back into work just weeks after the death of his daughter , with the 79-year-old Oscar winner taking on a demanding new television role – prompting fears among those close to the actor that the famously driven star could " work himself into an early grave " as he grapples with devastating personal grief.

Production is scheduled to begin this spring, with Harjo serving as creator and executive producer alongside Garrett Basch, Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau, and Scott Teems.

Hawke is returning for the new season, while Betty Gilpin is also joining the cast.

The drama, produced by FX Productions and streaming on Hulu, follows citizen journalist Lee Raybon, described as a self-proclaimed "truthstorian," whose investigation into the influential Washberg family spirals into a wider conspiracy after the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg.

"For him, stepping onto a film or television set has always been a way of maintaining control and focus when life becomes overwhelming. Work gives him a routine and a purpose when everything else feels chaotic."

The insider added, "Tommy Lee Jones has always been the definition of a workaholic, and now there are real fears he is going to work himself into an early grave because he refuses to slow down even after such a devastating loss.

A production source familiar with the project said Jones' role arrives at a moment of "profound" personal loss for the actor following the death of his daughter, Victoria Jones , who was 34.

The source added: "This new role on The Lowdown is not a small cameo; it is a serious commitment with a demanding schedule, and people around him are concerned he is throwing himself into it so intensely that he is burying the grief he feels over Victoria."

Another industry insider familiar with the production said colleagues understand Jones' instinct to return to work but worry about the emotional toll.

"There is a lot of respect for Tommy Lee Jones and the way he approaches his craft, but the pace he keeps is relentless," they noted. "The concern being voiced privately is that he is coping by working nonstop, and that raises fears he could quite literally work himself into an early grave.

"Everyone knows how deeply he loved his daughter. The worry is that instead of taking time to process the loss, he is channeling all that pain into work because that is what he has always done."