EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Lee Jones 'Burying His Grief' in Work as He Takes on Huge New TV Role Weeks After Daughter's Drugs Death
March 12 2026, Published 3:05 p.m. ET
Grief-torn Tommy Lee Jones is throwing himself into a major new television role – sparking worries the veteran actor is "burying his grief" in work weeks after the devastating death of his daughter, Victoria Jones.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Oscar-winning Jones, 79, has joined the cast of acclaimed television drama The Lowdown for its second season, appearing alongside Ethan Hawke in the thriller series created by Sterlin Harjo.
Produced by FX Productions and streaming on Hulu, the show centers on a citizen journalist named Lee Raybon, described as a self-proclaimed "truthstorian", whose investigation into the powerful Washberg family unravels a larger conspiracy following the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg.
Hawke returns to the series for the new season, while Betty Gilpin joins as a newcomer to the cast. Production is scheduled to begin this spring, with Harjo, known for the television series Reservation Dogs, serving as creator and executive producer alongside Garrett Basch, Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau, and Scott Teems.
Tommy Lee Jones 'Coping the Way He Has Throughout His Career'
A production source familiar with the upcoming season said the project has arrived at a difficult moment in Jones' personal life, but that the actor has chosen to focus on his work.
They added: "Tommy has always been intensely committed to his craft, and stepping onto a set gives him structure when everything else feels overwhelming.
"People close to him say he is coping the way he has throughout his career, by keeping busy and staying immersed in the work."
The insider noted: "This series is a substantial role and a demanding production schedule, so it gives him something to channel his energy into during a period of enormous personal loss.
"Those around him understand that returning to acting is his way of processing grief rather than retreating from the world, but there are also worries he is trying to bury his immense grief over his daughter."
The first season of The Lowdown featured Keith David in the cast and included guest appearances from Kyle MacLachlan, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tim Blake Nelson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Michael "Killer Mike" Render, Kaniehtiio Horn, Tracy Letts, Peter Dinklage, and Graham Greene.
Jones' casting continues a career spanning decades across film and television.
The actor won an Academy Award for his portrayal of US Marshal Sam Gerard in the 1993 film The Fugitive. He also received Academy Award nominations for performances in JFK, directed by Oliver Stone, as well as for roles in Lincoln and In the Valley of Elah.
Mental Health Fears
His career began with Love Story, and he later appeared in films including No Country for Old Men, directed by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen, as well as Batman Forever, Rules of Engagement, the Men in Black franchise, Ad Astra, Jason Bourne, and the courtroom drama The Burial, in which he starred alongside Jamie Foxx.
The casting announcement follows the death of Jones' daughter, Victoria, who was 34. She died on January 1, 2026, from the toxic effects of cocaine, according to a ruling by the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
Authorities said the death was ruled an accidental overdose after Victoria was discovered unresponsive at the Fairmont San Francisco hotel earlier that morning, when emergency services were called to the scene.
A source said, "Tommy was, and is, torn up over this tragedy. If work helps him, so be it, but there are huge fears for his mental health as he is returning to work so soon."