EXCLUSIVE: Tommy Lee Jones 'Burying His Grief' in Work as He Takes on Huge New TV Role Weeks After Daughter's Drugs Death

RadarOnline.com can reveal Oscar-winning Jones, 79, has joined the cast of acclaimed television drama The Lowdown for its second season, appearing alongside Ethan Hawke in the thriller series created by Sterlin Harjo.

Grief-torn Tommy Lee Jones is throwing himself into a major new television role – sparking worries the veteran actor is "burying his grief" in work weeks after the devastating death of his daughter, Victoria Jones .

Hawke returns to the series for the new season, while Betty Gilpin joins as a newcomer to the cast. Production is scheduled to begin this spring, with Harjo, known for the television series Reservation Dogs, serving as creator and executive producer alongside Garrett Basch, Hawke, Ryan Hawke, Duffy Boudreau, and Scott Teems.

Produced by FX Productions and streaming on Hulu, the show centers on a citizen journalist named Lee Raybon, described as a self-proclaimed "truthstorian", whose investigation into the powerful Washberg family unravels a larger conspiracy following the suspicious suicide of Dale Washberg.

A production source familiar with the upcoming season said the project has arrived at a difficult moment in Jones' personal life, but that the actor has chosen to focus on his work.

They added: "Tommy has always been intensely committed to his craft, and stepping onto a set gives him structure when everything else feels overwhelming.

"People close to him say he is coping the way he has throughout his career, by keeping busy and staying immersed in the work."

The insider noted: "This series is a substantial role and a demanding production schedule, so it gives him something to channel his energy into during a period of enormous personal loss.

"Those around him understand that returning to acting is his way of processing grief rather than retreating from the world, but there are also worries he is trying to bury his immense grief over his daughter."