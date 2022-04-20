Tom Parker's Wife Breaks Down In Tears During The Wanted Singer's Funeral
It was an emotional morning for the loved ones of the late Tom Parker.
On Wednesday, the casket holding the singer's remains was wheeled by three black horses and a carriage down the streets of London followed by a large gathering led by The Wanted singer’s wife, Kelsey Parker.
Tom’s coffin was carried in by the late singer’s bandmates Jay McGuiness, Max George, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes.
Hundreds showed up to honor Tom’s memory, with many fans of the band paying their respects outside of the church as the funeral was being broadcast on big screens.
Kelsey took to the pew to give her husband’s eulogy.
She told the crowd that she would raise their two children with values important to Tom. The widowed mother got emotional and broke down in tears as she described the 13 years the two of them had been together. She said that their short time together felt as if they had lived 1,000 years with one another.
Many of Tom’s friends and bandmates also spoke during the ceremony sharing heartfelt memories of the pop singer.
The lead singer of the band, Max, referred to Tom as a brother during his speech.
The late Wanted singer fought his war with brain cancer every day after his original diagnosis in October 2020.
The Wanted broke up back in 2014 before banding back together after the news of Tom’s illness. The group went on to perform a charity concert titled Inside My Head as well as performing to raise money for Stand Up to Cancer back in 2021.
The band released their first single in seven years Rule the World along with the release of their greatest hits album Most Wanted.
The group went on tour doing 12 shows in the UK in early 2022 with their last show in Liverpool less than two weeks before Tom’s untimely death.
Tom lived to the age of 33. Rest in Peace.