The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Dead At 33 After Two-Year Brain Tumor Battle

Source: Mega
Mar. 30 2022, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

The Wanted, Tom Parker, has passed away at the age of 33 after suffering a brain tumor.

The boy band singer announced his health issues in 2020, revealing that doctors had found the tumor which had caused Parker to go into a seizure that year. His wife announced on Wednesday that he has lost his battle.

Source: Mega

In a statement released to The Sun, Kelsey Parker said, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken ... Tom was the center of our world, and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

She continued, "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout. He fought until the very end."

In October 2020, Parker revealed that he had been diagnosed with an inoperable grade 4 glioblastoma.

In January 2021, Parker released a statement on Instagram claiming that his tumor had been "significantly reduced" but that he was continuing his treatment.

In September, Parker held a special charity concert at The Royal Albert Hall, as part of Stand Up to Cancer. The event was called "Inside My Head", and featured performances by artists such as Becky Hill, McFly, Liam Payne as well as The Wanted. The band performed for the first time since their hiatus nearly 7 years before.

Parker would later announce on Twitter in November that his brain tumor was "stable." Unfortunately, things took a turn for the worst since then.

Source: Mega

Kelsey posted a photo on to her Instagram of the singer with his wife and their two kids, two-year-old daughter Aurelia Rose and 17-month-old Bodhi Thomas.

Along with the post Kelsey released another statement which read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side."

"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout, he fought until the very end."

She then wrote to her late husband, "I’m forever proud of you."

