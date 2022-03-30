The Wanted Singer Tom Parker Dead At 33 After Two-Year Brain Tumor Battle

In a statement released to The Sun, Kelsey Parker said, "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken ... Tom was the center of our world, and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence."

She continued, "We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

"Thank you to everyone who has supported in his care throughout. He fought until the very end."