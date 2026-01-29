Tom Cruise, 63, 'Being Paired Up' With One of Hollywood's Biggest Actresses… And For Once She'll Be a Girlfriend His Age
Jan. 29 2026, Published 5:13 p.m. ET
Tom Cruise is once again being paired up by friends with one of Hollywood's biggest actresses – and RadarOnline.com can reveal for the first time in years, the woman being touted as his potential girlfriend is firmly in his own age bracket.
Eight months after 63-year-old Cruise's brief and much-scrutinized romance with Ana de Armas, 37, fizzled out following a Valentine's Day date in London last year, the actor is said to be open to a very different kind of relationship.
Tom Cruise and Meg Ryan Rekindled Romance Rumors
Sources told us the Top Gun star is being quietly nudged toward Meg Ryan, 64, his former co-star and longtime friend, as those close to him push the idea he might finally find lasting love with someone who shares his history, values and stage of life.
Cruise and de Armas were first linked in early 2025, with reports at the time describing whirlwind dates, luxury dinners and private jet trips.
By late summer, however, the romance had ended, with a source confirming the pair had decided to remain friends.
Insiders later said the split left Cruise "bruised but reflective," prompting him to reassess what he wants after three divorces and decades under the microscope.
Now, friends say he is focused on finding a partner who understands the pressures of fame and does not come with questions about ulterior motives.
Insiders Say Friends Are Encouraging a Match
A source said: "There's a growing feeling among people who know them well that Tom and Meg are unusually well matched, not just on paper but emotionally, too.
"Friends in both of their circles have been talking about it for a while now, and, without making a big show of it, some are gently trying to create opportunities for them to spend more time together.
"It's all very low-key at the moment, but there's a shared sense that this is a pairing that actually makes sense, which is why so many people are quietly rooting for it to happen."
The insider added: "This isn't some manufactured idea based on how it might look from the outside, or a nostalgic nod to their past. The people around them genuinely believe there's something real there.
"Tom and Meg share a natural chemistry that's always been present, along with an understanding of each other that only comes from having known one another for decades.
"That long history means they communicate easily, trust each other, and don't need to pretend or impress in the way they might with someone new."
Decades of History and Hollywood Connection
Cruise and Ryan first worked together on the 1986 original Top Gun, meeting at the very start of their careers before becoming two of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood.
While their professional paths later diverged, they remained connected through overlapping circles and shared experiences of success, scrutiny and heartbreak.
Another source said: "Those who know them both often point out that Hollywood has seen far more unlikely romances than this. There has always been an easy warmth between Tom and Meg that never disappeared, even as their lives went in different directions.
"To those on the outside looking in, it almost feels obvious that they could work as a couple.
"The hesitation isn't about whether there's a connection, it's about which one of them will finally take the leap and turn that long-standing affection into something more."
Shared Scars, Trust and Future Possibilities
Both actors have endured stormy personal lives. Cruise's marriages to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes all ended under intense media attention.
Ryan's divorce from Dennis Quaid, and later split from long-term partner John Mellencamp were similarly public, shaping her famously guarded approach to romance.
Friends said those shared scars have created an unusual level of comfort between Cruise and Ryan.
"Tom and Meg have been part of each other's lives for such a long time that there's a deep-rooted trust between them, something neither of them comes by easily at this stage," said one pal.
"Given the level of attention and scrutiny they both live under, that sense of ease and safety is incredibly hard to find. People close to them see that comfort as one of the biggest reasons this connection feels so different from the relationships they've each had in recent years."
Cruise's relentless commitment to his work is also something Ryan is said to respect, having previously acknowledged how difficult it is to balance love and career.
Sources said Cruise, in turn, has always admired Ryan's grounded nature and loyalty, noting she has never joined in the industry mockery he has faced over the years.
An insider added: "On the surface, people don't always clock just how similar Tom and Meg really are, but those who know them well see it clearly.
"They both operate with a very old-school Hollywood mindset – intensely private, cautious about who they let close, and fiercely protective of their personal worlds. That shared approach to fame and relationships is a big reason their friends believe this pairing has real potential.
"They instinctively understand each other's boundaries in a way that few people ever have."
With Ryan preparing to return to screens in 2026 with Lena Dunham's comedy Good S--, insiders said their paths may soon cross again.
For now, those closest to Cruise believe that if he is ever going to date someone without suspicion or imbalance, Ryan may be the most natural choice of all.