Tom Cruise, 63, 'Being Paired Up' With One of Hollywood's Biggest Actresses… And For Once She'll Be a Girlfriend His Age

Eight months after 63-year-old Cruise's brief and much-scrutinized romance with Ana de Armas , 37, fizzled out following a Valentine's Day date in London last year, the actor is said to be open to a very different kind of relationship.

Tom Cruise is once again being paired up by friends with one of Hollywood's biggest actresses – and RadarOnline.com can reveal for the first time in years, the woman being touted as his potential girlfriend is firmly in his own age bracket.

Now, friends say he is focused on finding a partner who understands the pressures of fame and does not come with questions about ulterior motives.

Insiders later said the split left Cruise "bruised but reflective," prompting him to reassess what he wants after three divorces and decades under the microscope.

By late summer, however, the romance had ended, with a source confirming the pair had decided to remain friends.

Cruise and de Armas were first linked in early 2025 , with reports at the time describing whirlwind dates, luxury dinners and private jet trips.

Sources told us the Top Gun star is being quietly nudged toward Meg Ryan , 64, his former co-star and longtime friend, as those close to him push the idea he might finally find lasting love with someone who shares his history, values and stage of life.

A source said: "There's a growing feeling among people who know them well that Tom and Meg are unusually well matched, not just on paper but emotionally, too.

"Friends in both of their circles have been talking about it for a while now, and, without making a big show of it, some are gently trying to create opportunities for them to spend more time together.

"It's all very low-key at the moment, but there's a shared sense that this is a pairing that actually makes sense, which is why so many people are quietly rooting for it to happen."

The insider added: "This isn't some manufactured idea based on how it might look from the outside, or a nostalgic nod to their past. The people around them genuinely believe there's something real there.

"Tom and Meg share a natural chemistry that's always been present, along with an understanding of each other that only comes from having known one another for decades.

"That long history means they communicate easily, trust each other, and don't need to pretend or impress in the way they might with someone new."