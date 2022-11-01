Tom Brady Dresses In Disguise For Trick-Or-Treating With Kids, Marks First Halloween After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady made the most of his children's first Halloween with divorced parents. The newly single Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, dressed in disguise so he wouldn't be recognized when he took Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, out to trick-or-treat without their mother, Gisele Bündchen.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Tom and the supermodel, 42, finalized their divorce last week after 13 years of marriage.
The NFL star was excited to take on Halloween duties with his youngest son and only daughter on Monday night. He even talked about the solo parenting excursion on his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go!
“We got a big night planned ahead, so it should be a fun night," Tom said about their plans. "So our block here in Tampa is pretty intense with Halloween because it's a pretty easy block to get to. It's a very, very festive night. So the kids are super excited and should be a really fun night for us.”
When asked if he was going to dress up, Tom made it clear — he wanted to go unnoticed so that his children could have fun.
“The trick for me is to get out there and make sure I can go somewhat unnoticed. So hopefully I'm somewhat anonymous tonight so the kids can really enjoy themselves. It could get a little hectic and if it does then I'll come back home. But I'm hoping I can be just another dad out there on the street tonight in a cool costume," he added.
He pulled it off too. Tom shared a photo, showing himself covered head to toe while posing with two of his three kids. The football legend is also a father to Jack, 15, whom he shares with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.
Dressed as the Grim Reaper, Tom went undetected while wandering the streets on Halloween night. "Insert grim reaper joke here... Happy Halloween!" Tom captioned a photo of the trio.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Gisele filed for divorce on Friday — and the two are already officially ex-husband and ex-wife after the judge signed off on the dotted line.
The exes hashed out details like custody of their two children and property in private, including their mega-mansion, which was under construction when the duo separated.
The settlement of their divorce will remain confidential, but as we told you — there was $400 million on the line.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Gisele's inner circle warned her to update the prenup — especially after Tom signed a $375 million deal with Fox Sports earlier this year.
Gisele had been plotting her big escape, plunking down over $1 million on a cottage in Miami months before her marriage issues were exposed.