Tom Brady Dresses In Disguise For Trick-Or-Treating With Kids, Marks First Halloween After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady made the most of his children's first Halloween with divorced parents. The newly single Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, dressed in disguise so he wouldn't be recognized when he took Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, out to trick-or-treat without their mother, Gisele Bündchen.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Tom and the supermodel, 42, finalized their divorce last week after 13 years of marriage.