'She Has No Rights To Chloe': Todd & Julie Chrisley's Custody Battle Over Adopted Daughter HEATS UP One Month Before Convicted Couple Report To Prison

Savannah Chrisley, Todd and Julie’s 25-year-old daughter, has since indicated she will be the one who gains custody of both Chloe and 16-year-old Grayson when the Chrisley parents report to federal prison on January 17.

"I don't know what my fate is. I don't know what my family's fate is. I know that the short-term is going to be really painful and really difficult and I may come home without both my parents. That's what the chances are. That's the likelihood, and that's my new normal," Savannah said during a November podcast episode of Unlocked.

"I come home Tuesday and I have custody of the 16-year-old and a 10-year-old," she added, referring to Grayson and Chloe.