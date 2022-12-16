'She Has No Rights To Chloe': Todd & Julie Chrisley's Custody Battle Over Adopted Daughter HEATS UP One Month Before Convicted Couple Report To Prison
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s ongoing custody battle over their adopted daughter Chloe continued to heat up this week when the convicted couple claimed the child’s biological mother has “no right” to the 10-year-old, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The dramatic development started on Wednesday when Todd, 53, appeared on the Chrisley Confessions podcast.
Todd refused to reveal who will be left to take care of Chloe when he and his wife begin their respective prison sentences in federal prison early next year.
“It’s ironic that her biological mother would come forward now when she has not been in her life since 2015, and Angela Johnson surrendered her parental rights in March of 2017, and we never heard from her again,” Todd fumed during the podcast episode.
“We’re not going to discuss whom that’s going to be because we don’t owe that to the world and that’s our private matters,” the convicted fraudster continued. “At the end of the day, Chloe’s family is who Chloe has been raised with. Her life is going to be as unaltered as it possibly can be based on what Julie and I have the ability to control.”
Todd slammed Chloe’s biological mother by claiming 54-year-old Johnson “has no [more] rights to Chloe than a stranger on the street does.”
“Angela Johnson literally surrendered her rights to her child. She did this in front of a judge. The judge explained to her, ‘You understand what you’re doing? You understand that you’re surrendering the rights of your child?'” the disgraced Chrisley Knows Best patriarch explained.
“Just so the record is very, very clear: Angela Johnson has no rights to Chloe,” he explained further. “Her rights were terminated. She has been legally adopted.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Chloe is the biological daughter of Todd’s son Kyle.
Kyle ultimately lost custody of Chloe in 2014 due to his struggle with drug addiction, at which point Johnson and Todd split custody of Chloe. Todd and Julie were then awarded sole custody of Chloe in 2016 when Johnson was arrested for allegedly filing a false application to gain Medicaid assistance.
After Todd and Julie were found guilty of federal bank fraud and tax evasion in June, and then subsequently sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison in November, Johnson spoke out and vowed to regain full custody of her daughter.
Although Johnson has not yet filed legal papers requesting full custody of Chloe, she claimed earlier this month she was in the process of doing so.
Savannah Chrisley, Todd and Julie’s 25-year-old daughter, has since indicated she will be the one who gains custody of both Chloe and 16-year-old Grayson when the Chrisley parents report to federal prison on January 17.
"I don't know what my fate is. I don't know what my family's fate is. I know that the short-term is going to be really painful and really difficult and I may come home without both my parents. That's what the chances are. That's the likelihood, and that's my new normal," Savannah said during a November podcast episode of Unlocked.
"I come home Tuesday and I have custody of the 16-year-old and a 10-year-old," she added, referring to Grayson and Chloe.