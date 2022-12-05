Chrisley Custody Battle Erupts As Mother Of Todd & Julie's Adopted Daughter Vows To Get 10-Year-Old Back After Reality Couple's Prison Sentences

Johnson said she has not filed any legal papers but is in the process of doing so.

Chloe's mom told TMZ that she has been in contact with attorneys trying to figure out where they would end up in court because Chloe and the Chrisleys lived in Atlanta before the family moved to Tennessee.

Kyle lost custody of Chloe because of his drug addiction, leaving Johnson to share custody with Todd before he was awarded sole custody due to her arrest for allegedly filing a false application to gain Medicaid assistance.