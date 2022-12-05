Chrisley Custody Battle Erupts As Mother Of Todd & Julie's Adopted Daughter Vows To Get 10-Year-Old Back After Reality Couple's Prison Sentences
The mother of Todd and Julie Chrisley's adopted daughter is vowing to get 10-year-old Chloe back after the reality couple was sentenced to prison on fraud charges, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Angela Johnson revealed she is determined to regain full custody of her daughter, whom she welcomed with Todd's eldest son, Kyle, in 2012.
Johnson said she has not filed any legal papers but is in the process of doing so.
Chloe's mom told TMZ that she has been in contact with attorneys trying to figure out where they would end up in court because Chloe and the Chrisleys lived in Atlanta before the family moved to Tennessee.
Kyle lost custody of Chloe because of his drug addiction, leaving Johnson to share custody with Todd before he was awarded sole custody due to her arrest for allegedly filing a false application to gain Medicaid assistance.
Johnson has since agreed to a plea deal to put the case behind her and is eager to begin the process. However, it may come with some new challenges.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Savannah Chrisley recently said on a podcast episode that she would be getting custody of Chloe and her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, if her parents went behind bars.
It's been a rollercoaster year for the family as Todd and Julie were convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, as well as tax fraud — while Julie was also convicted on an additional charge of wire fraud.
During their sentencing hearing, Todd received 12 years in prison and 16 months probation, while Julie received seven years in prison and 16 months probation.
Savannah confessed she has a "level of guilt" because she "never had to worry about where my parents were," adding that Chloe and Grayson would not have that same luxury.
"And I think that's the hardest part, is me trying to navigate how to teach two children who aren't fully developed yet, that. And how to navigate the circumstances. That's a really difficult thing," she continued.
"I have to be a positive role model for Chloe and Grayson," said Savannah. "No matter how hard it gets, I have to show up."