'Live Every Day Like It's Our Last': Todd & Julie Chrisley Speak Out For First Time After Prison Sentence
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie spoke out for the first time since they received a combined 19-year prison sentence in their tax evasion and fraud lawsuit. The couple shared they are going to "live every day" as if it were their "last," RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Growing Up Chrisley stars were convicted of tax evasion and bank fraud on November 21 and ordered to pay $17 million in restitution — in addition to their prison sentencing. Todd was given 12 years and Julie was given 7.
On an episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, the couple spoke candidly about the next phase of their life.
"Age is just a number, and since we don’t know our death date," Julie said while quoting the author Priscilla Shirer," we have to live every day as if it’s our last."
"Yesterday doesn’t matter. Today is what we have," Todd replied to his wife. "Tomorrow belongs to God because we’re not promised tomorrow."
Before being sentenced, the TV duo spoke in June about how their family would move forward amidst their legal battles.
"The difficulties I’m going through, how I handle it — they’re watching that as well," the Chrisley matriarch said of her children.
"If I handle it right, they’re watching; if I screw it up, they’re watching," Julie continued, "And so for me as a parent, I want to try to make sure that I do it right more than I do it wrong because I know they’re watching, and I know it will prepare them for difficulties, unfortunately, that they will have later in life."
She added an optimistic outlook on the "circumstances" of their legal fate.
"You have to live above your circumstances," Julie added. "You have to know that your circumstances are not forever, that they will eventually change and you’re going to come out the other side, and that you’re going to be given the strength you need to get through it."
"But that’s sometimes hard to accept, I think, when you don’t see the light at the end of the tunnel," Julie concluded.
The Chrisleys have planned to repeal their sentences. They're expected to turn themselves in come the new year.